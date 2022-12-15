Zara Tindall and Pippa Middleton channel Kate in burgundy coats

Zara arrived with Kate’s family, including her mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister, Pippa Middleton. Zara and Pippa channelled Kate as both wore burgundy coats.

Burgundy seemed to be the hue of the evening as both Zara and Pippa donned burgundy coats to attend the carol service.

Their coats were very similar to each other’s, but also to Kate’s, who arrived at Westminster Abbey first, wearing a burgundy coat dress by London-based label Eponine.

Both Zara and Pippa’s coats were knee-length and seemed to be made out of wool.

Pippa had accessorised her coat with a wide, black belt around its waist.

