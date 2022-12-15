Zara Tindall shows legs in £203 ‘romantic shirt dress’ – ‘best

Zara Tindall, 41, visited the Bird In Hand Winery with her husband Mike, 44, when they were staying in Australia after the former rugby star took part in I’m A Celebrity. The daughter of Princess Anne wowed in a mini blue dress.
Zara wore an Acler “Lalor Mini Dress in Blue” which costs £203 if royal fans wish to purchase the same dress as the 41-year-old royal.
Zara and Mike stayed in Australia for a few weeks after the former rugby star took part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, where they toured the beautiful country with their three children.
The professional equestrian looked incredible when visiting the winery in her mini dress with nice long balloon sleeves in a satin material.
The mini dress features button front closure, balloon sleeves, large cuffs, tiered fabrication toward the hem, a D-ring belt and front feature pockets.
Its description says: “The Lalor Dress in Cloud is cut to be a relaxed fit. A classic Acler style – this romantic shirt dress features balloon sleeves with large cuffs, button front closure and tiered fabrication toward the hem.
“It has an adjustable D-ring belt with gold hardware cinches in the waist.”
In these pictures, Zara could be seen wearing nude high heels which matched her blue mini dress perfectly.
She did not seem to be wearing any visible jewellery, and her hair and makeup were styled to perfection as always.
Royal watcher, @beeceevee said: “She’s worn some great Australian brands during her trip here, as well as travelling to different parts of the country with her husband.”
However, some fans were not as impressed, particularly with the length of the £203 dress.
For instance, @clairekl2 commented: “I agree Zara has great legs, but I still think this dress is slightly too short.”
Similarly, @myriamoliverbieytes added: “The dress makes Zara look shorter.”
