Zee Biskope creates a metaverse avatar for its third anniversary

Zee Biskope is going to complete three years on December 21, and this time it is taking the celebration a notch higher by inviting viewers to join the merriment along with their families on the virtual world.

The channel is going to bring a virtual 3D digital world (Metaverse) where viewers can experience the channel, play filmy games, chat with each other, go through videos and a grand quest which will make them winners to bounty prizes.

Viewers can log on to www.birthdaylahariya.com to register for this event and come back to the same site on December 21 at 5 pm to attend the virtual event.

Once they get into the digital world, viewers can navigate through the following sections:

Zee Biskope Museum: A walk through the 3 years of viewer’s favourite Bhojpuri channel. They can catch glimpses of the channel’s brand song, brand films, past contests and their most loved movie stars along the way.

Game Zone: There will be some enchanting games playing through which viewers can win exciting prizes worth thousands. The top 5 from every game will win gift vouchers worth Rs 1000 each. The Game zone will also house the mega prize Question. Answering that correctly will get them a chance to win LED TV and smartphones.

Photo Booth: Viewers can apply some cool filters here and click a photo with their family members. The best photos will be featured on Zee Biskope TV channel and social media pages.

Main Auditorium: This shall be the destination from 6 pm onwards on December 21 when the brand goes live with the following events:

Cake cutting ceremony LIVE from Zee Biskope office in Mumbai.

Entertaining half-hour of movie popular scenes and some breath-taking event performances by Bhojiwood’s superstars.

Bhojpuri DJ Night which will feature DJ Vee playing some of the scintillating Bhojpuri numbers.

With a plethora of entertainment to offer, the event will finally come to a close with the winner announcement at the main auditorium.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEEL, said, “Zee Biskope is known to launch unique and category first initiatives for Bhojiwood. This time it’s no exception. The metaverse is yet another step to reiterate our promise of offering novelty that the category has never seen before. It once again demonstrates our thought leadership in shaping content offerings in the Bhojpuri market. The Metaverse platform would also be an excellent opportunity for advertisers as it gives ample scope for them to engage and project their offerings to the target audience in an exclusive way.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer – Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL, added, “Zee Biskope as a brand offers a movie plus platform where you can enjoy Bhojpuri entertainment unabashedly with your family and friends. The idea of a Metaverse emerged from the fact that it gives us the advantage of being more inclusive and opens up the celebrations to all our viewers. The exciting gratification is a way to thank our viewers for their continued love and support. We extend warmest invitation to all our viewers to join us in celebrating 3 successful years of a brand that they have so dearly endorsed.”

