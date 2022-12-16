10 Memorable Uses Of De-Aging Technology In Movies, According To

The trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial Of Destiny has finally been released, and the most surprising part of it was seeing Harrison Ford again. With a visibly younger face, Ford shocked audiences everywhere in that short trailer snippet. After all, while Indiana Jones certainly needs to be younger than the 80-year-old Ford for any flashback scenes or prologues, it’s still miraculous how far CGI has come.





Ford is far from the first actor to appear on-screen looking decades younger. There have been many flashbacks, time travel plots, and other chronological changes that have made de-aging necessary. Of course, some instances of de-aging are much more memorable than others.

Michelle Pfeiffer In Ant-Man And The Wasp

It would have been difficult for Michelle Pfeiffer to fully portray her role in Ant-Man and the Wasp without help from de-aging technology. Given that the movie required a complex flashback scene to the original Ant-Man’s days at war, it was seriously needed.

It was an early use of the technology in a Marvel movie, and it was brilliant. “It took me until the end, when she showed up in the present, to realize that she was deaged,” says Reddit user introvert-boy. Pfeiffer looked entirely believable, making it hard for anyone to actually believe that it wasn’t a real view of the actor.

Michael Douglas In Ant-Man

Much like Ant-Man and the Wasp saw Michelle Pfeiffer decades younger, Michael Douglas was also de-aged. As expected, the technology worked brilliantly, as it helped to show a moment where Pym was darker than his villains as he lost Janet and his hopes for the future.

“I thought the younger Michael Douglas flashback in Ant-Man was really good. I don’t know if it’s technically the best but there always seems something a bit intangible about these de-aging attempts,” says Reddit user happybarfday. The attempt to de-age him was by far one of the better results, as the de-aging visuals were consistent and clean, even as Douglas spoke. It also helped to sell that Pym was not always a bitter old man. It would not be the only time that Douglas was de-aged in an MCU movie, as this would be repeated in Ant-Man and the Wasp and Avengers: Endgame.

Kurt Russell In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

Marvel didn’t necessarily need de-aging technology in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, given that Ego the Living Planet was immortal and his Kurt Russell face could have remained the same through the decades. Yet, when Ego was bonding with Quill’s mother, Marvel Studios showed off just how brilliant their de-aging techniques are.

The now 71-year-old Russell looked under 30 in Guardians, and it was impressive how the film managed to recreate a younger version of him without any blemishes in using the technology. “I was watching Guardians 2 on TV, my mother walked in and legitimately thought it was an old Kurt Russell movie that she hadn’t seen,” says Redditor JC-Ice. It helped make his moments of bonding with Quill’s mother entirely believable, and it made the scene sweeter.

Hugh Jackman In Logan

In Logan, Hugh Jackman both had to be aged and de-aged to play both of his roles. Many fans largely remember his aging alone, but it was the de-aging that was seriously noted, as he played the murderous X-24. “It straight up just looked like Jackman out of his old man makeup,” says Reddit user markyymark13.

While Logan was already the best X-Men movie, the brilliance of the techniques that turned Logan into a much younger man made it only more impressive. The idea of an old Logan facing off against his young and brainwashed self was compelling. The final fight was painful because fans couldn’t help but recall the first appearances of Fox’s Logan.

Everyone In Terminator: Dark Fate

In the opening scene of Terminator: Dark Fate, the franchise was looking for an entirely new direction to take the franchise, so it elected to have a Terminator kill John Connor at the beginning of the movie. The miraculous thing was that Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, and Arnold Schwarzenegger all look 30 years younger.

“The most impressive use I’ve seen technically was in Terminator: Dark Fate, though they did cheat a little by having the characters in shade with minimal dialogue. None of the telltale ‘glow’,” says Reddit user Archamasse. It was a controversial scene, but it was an undeniably brilliant use of de-aging technology. In particular, Edward Furlong’s John Connor almost looked like a carbon copy of his appearance in Terminator 2.

Sean Young In Blade Runner 2049

A great movie that flopped at the box office, Blade Runner 2049 featured some amazing feats of technology. As a sequel to a decades-old movie, de-aging was essential since the replicants were unable to age. It meant that the movie needed to use de-aging technology just to make the plot viable.

When discussing de-aging in films, Reddit user Seven_of_Samhain says, “One of the best is Rachael in Blade Runner 2049. Very haunting effect.” It really hammered home just how stuck the replicants were in any given time, which made them even more alien and sympathetic.

Alfred Molina In Spider-Man: No Way Home

At 69 years old, it would be difficult for Alfred Molina to look like he stepped out of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies. So when Spider-Man: No Way Home called for an appearance of a Doc Ock who had literally done that, Marvel Studios needed to use some de-aging tech.

The studio expertly delivered this by bringing images of him that doesn’t stray too far from his looks in Spider-Man 2. “I honestly just thought Alfred Molina still looked that good. Did a good job of fooling me,” says Reddit user the_idea_pig. Throughout the film, there is never any given moment where the audience could become uncomfortably aware of the de-aging. It always looks realistic, which is exactly what the studio wanted.

Peter Cushing In Rogue One

While he was a cool villain who was ultimately wasted, Peter Cushing appearing in Rogue One as Grand Moff Tarkin was shocking. Given that Peter Cushing had already passed, fans expected the character to be retired or for the character to be recast. Yet Rogue One featured and de-aged and digitally animated Tarkin, and it held up.

“I am a Star Wars fan and purposely did zero research before Rogue One. I thought ‘Wow. That guy is as close to perfect to replace Peter Cushing as possible’,” says Reddit user AangLives09. While there is slightly too much shine and cartoonish effects to Tarkin, he still has much of a resemblance of Cushing’s Tarkin. It’s a remarkable feat of technology, even if it sparked debate about whether or not Rogue One had the right to do it.

Samuel L. Jackson In Captain Marvel

In Captain Marvel, Nick Fury gained his most powerful ally years before the Avengers were ever brought together. In order to sell that reality, Marvel needed to feature Samuel L. Jackson as he was in the 1990s. Somehow, for the entire length of a movie, they did it.

“I think that’s so well done, over such a long runtime, people kind of tuned it out and stopped noticing it, so it doesn’t even come up in these convos. Which is impressive,” says Reddit user Archamasse. Most other uses of de-aging technology are for a single flashback scene or a small cameo. The fact that Marvel managed to do it for over two hours was a huge accomplishment, and it is an indication of how much the technology has evolved since its inception.

Will Smith In Gemini Man

Like in Captain Marvel, the use of de-aging technology in Gemini Man was not isolated for singular scenes. Instead, it was a major piece of the movie that was so essential to the story that it could never have been made without the existence of that technology.

After all, the story revolved around a man and his clone. It’s one of the reasons that “Will Smith in Gemini Man was scary good,” says Redditor SuperNntendoChlmers. He was given the technology he needed to sell the performance, and made himself sympathetic along the way.

