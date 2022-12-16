10 Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out In 2023

As 2022 comes to an end, it’s a time to reflect on the films from this past year and what were some of the best to hit the big screen. From multiverse fun like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to box office champions like Top Gun: Maverick and The Batman, this year has been one to remember.





While it’s a time to reflect on the year’s films, it’s also a time to look forward to what’s coming in 2023. As impressive of a slate as 2022 was, next year has even more exciting films that fans have been looking forward to for a long time.

10/10 Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Is The Next Marvel Project

2022 proved that the MCU still dominates the movies, as their three releases made just under $2.5 billion globally. The next addition to the franchise comes from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment of Ant-Man films, once again directed by Peyton Reed.

The movie stars returners Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas. It also sees newcomers to the MCU like Bill Murray, Kathryn Newton, and the first MCU film appearance for Jonathan Majors as Kang. Scott, Cassie, and the van Dynes enter the Quantum Realm on February 17th.

9/10 The Next Chapter Of John Wick Arrives

It’s been three years since the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, with the fourth being delayed largely due to pandemic delays. However, next year finally brings John Wick: Chapter 4, with Keanu Reeves returning as the titular character, looking to defeat The High Table once and for all.

Chad Stahelski is back in the director’s chair for the latest film, with Donnie Yen, Ian McShane, Bill Skarsgård, and Laurence Fishburne set to star as well. The film comes out March 24th, with a spinoff film, Ballerina starring Ana de Armas, Norman Readus, and Reeves in the works.

8/10 The Super Mario Bros. Movie Lands In The Spring

The famous Italian plumber created by Nintendo makes his leap to Hollywood next year, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie comes to theaters on April 7th. The animated film was made in collaboration between Illumination and Nintendo, and is sure to be a hit with its star-studded cast led by Chris Pratt.

Some other names appearing as favorite Super Mario characters include Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, and Seth Rogen. Once again, Mario will have to traverse the Mushroom Kingdom and save Princess Peach.

7/10 Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Is The End Of The Team As We Know It

Before James Gunn completely takes over at DC studios as the new creative head, he has to wrap up the story of the Guardians with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The team, which was briefly seen in Thor: Love and Thunder, will be back for the third film as they’re dealing with the consequences of Thanos on Knowhere.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper all return to the team for the movie, and Adam Warlock, a famous character from the comics, will be introduced as well. It’s certain to conjure up many emotions, so be sure to bring tissues when seeing this movie on May 5th.

6/10 The Little Mermaid Wants To Be Part Of This World

Disney live-action remakes have been the focal point of criticism for a long time, and perhaps none have been scrutinized more than The Little Mermaid, largely because of the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel. Regardless, the movie has a lot of hype leading up to its May 26th release date.

Helmed by Chicago director Rob Marshall, The Little Mermaid certainly has the potential to be one of the best live-action remakes Disney has made yet. Alongside Bailey are Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

5/10 Miles Morales Will Venture Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse became an instant classic when it came out due to its incredible story and absolutely breathtaking animation styles. In the four years that have passed since its release, fans have been dying to see what’s next for Miles Morales and his Spider pals.

Though the sequel has new directors in Joaquim Dos Santos, Justin K. Thompson, and Kemp Powers, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse still has high expectations. Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson return to lend their voices, with Oscar Isaac joining as Spider-Man 2099. The film swings into theaters on June 2nd.

4/10 The Flash Will Be Here Faster Than You Realize

There has been a lot of turmoil at DC over the last couple of years, a lot of that including the disruptive behavior of Ezra Miller. However, this hasn’t stopped the studio from moving forward with Andy Muschietti’s The Flash, which is expected to finally come to theaters on June 16th.

While this movie has seen numerous delays and still feels far away, it’ll be here sooner than people realize. The film is expected to follow the flashpoint storyline, which could help DC reset its universe if they reboot under James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new leadership. The Flash also sees the returns of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman.

3/10 Harrison Ford Is Back As Indiana Jones For One Last Ride

Even at 80, Harrison Ford can still kick ass and entertain audiences worldwide as Indiana Jones, arguably his most notable role. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is the fifth and final Indiana Jones film, the first one that Steven Spielberg won’t direct, instead being led by Logan director James Mangold.

The film will follow Indy as he contemplates retirement on the heels of one last adventure. Alongside Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, and Antonio Banderas. The film rolls into theaters for all to enjoy on June 30th.

2/10 Christopher Nolan Is Dropping A Bomb In Oppenheimer

If there’s one thing Christopher Nolan can be expected of, it is that his movies are on a scale that’s larger than life. His next film is Oppenheimer, a biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped invent the atomic bombs used in World War II. Oppenheimer is played by Cillian Murphy, who has a history of working with Nolan.

Murphy is one of many stars who will appear in this film, as the cast is one of the largest in recent memory for any movie. A few names expected to appear include Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Rami Malek, and Gary Oldman, among others. July 21st is when the film drops on the big screen, and it’s expected to be huge.

1/10 The Next Part Of Dune Arrives

Dune was a huge hit when it came out last year, although most people only got to see the movie on HBO Max due to the pandemic. A movie like that was clearly made for the big screen, and audiences will get to see the second part in theaters next year.

Dune: Part Two, which Denis Villeneuve will also direct, comes out November 3rd, but the wait to see what happens to Paul Atreides will certainly be worth it. Timothée Chalament, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, and Austin Butler will all be part of the cast that brings Frank Herbert’s novel to life.

