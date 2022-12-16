10 of the Best Mythical Monster Movies To Watch After ‘Troll’

Mythology and legends have existed since before humans could even write. Stories were passed orally from one generation to the next about how the world worked and what our place was in it. Often these stories had a purpose aside from entertainment; they sought to teach us something, and sometimes that message was conveyed as a monster or legendary creature, like the siren or cyclops.





Netflix’s new film, Troll, is one of those myths brought to life. The troll holds special significance in Scandanavian tradition, just like the vampire in Romania or the dragon in China. These monsters, as scary as they may be, are always there to help us see something about ourselves. Other times, it’s just for entertainment: whatever the reason, monsters have always fascinated humans.

”Salem’s Lot’ (1979)

Vampires are the undisputed kings of the mythic creature menagerie. They have been a staple in cinema since the iconic but, ironically, unauthorized Dracula adaptation, Nosferatu. Cultures worldwide have variations of the vampire, but the most pop-culture-relevant version is the Eastern European variety, symbolizing fear and mystery.

Based on the novel of the same name and directed by the legendary Tobe Hooper, ‘Salem’s Lot portrays the vampire as a nigh-unstoppable force, eventually infecting an entire town in the American Northeast. Hooper’s creature design remains memorable to this day. With a remake from It screenwriter Gary Dauberman on the horizon at some point, now is a perfect time to watch this adaptation.

‘An American Werewolf in London’ (1981)

The werewolf is another well-known mythological creature in the film. The story of werewolves themselves goes back even further though it is unclear where exactly it originated. Usually, a person changes into a wolf or wolf-like creature in reaction to a full moon, a symbol of man’s desire to give in to animalistic desire.

An American Werewolf in London is a darkly comic and sharply written interpretation of the werewolf mythos. It gives us one of the most well-done wolf transformations on film, and you can now view that transformation in gorgeous 4k. For a twist on the classic werewolf formula, be sure also to check out Sean Ellis‘ 2021 film The Cursed.

‘Antlers’ (2021)

The Wendigo is an incredibly popular monster in film today. Examining the specifics around the legend, it is easy to understand why. A part of Native American folklore, the Wendigo is an evil force associated with greed and insatiable hunger. It symbolizes starvation and depravity faced by those braving the American West, usually resulting in cannibalism.

Scott Cooper‘s 2021 film Antlersis just as dark as the myth of the Wendigo. Antlers is a beautifully shot and surprisingly disturbing creature feature covering themes of abuse, addiction, and lingering trauma. If Cooper’s ability to craft deeply atmospheric stories carries over to his newest film, The Pale Blue Eye, then you won’t want to miss it on Netflix.

‘Krampus’ (2015)

Starting in the 2010s, there was an influx of films centered around Santa Claus’ evil Eastern European counterpart, Krampus. However, only one of these films stars Toni Collete and Adam Scott and should therefore be the first on your Krampus-themed viewing list.

Krampus is essentially the opposite of Santa Claus. Krampus’s job is to visit misbehaved children with birch rods and remind them why they should behave. 2015’s Krampus isn’t afraid to be silly, but don’t let that fool you. The root word for “Krampus” is also thought to mean “rotten.” There is nothing silly about this horned Anti-Claus.

‘Lord of the Rings’ (2001 – 2003)

Maybe you’d like to see a lot of mythical creatures all at once. Look no further than Peter Jackson‘s Lord of the Rings trilogy. J.R.R. Tolkien, the writer of the books on which the films are based, populated his beloved fantasy world with mythical creatures from around the world, specifically Europe.

Giant spiders, fire demons, orcs, elves, trolls, dragons, and goblins; Tolkien took great lengths to portray these creatures accurately, pulling from mythological and historical sources and his imagination to build his fantasy world. Middle-Earth, where the books and films take place, has and continues to influence millions of storytellers and readers.

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ (2010)

You would be forgiven for thinking that the world of mythical monsters is one of horror and darkness. But for every destructive attribute these monsters represent, there are as many constructive ones.

The dragon is a part of virtually every culture’s history in some way, and it can represent several things, like wisdom and power. But the bond between an awkward teenage villager and a particularly ferocious breed of dragon in the film conveys kindness and understanding. Myth is scary because it is often about the unknown. However, not everything new has to be difficult if we take the time to examine and appreciate it.

‘Sinister’ (2012)

Dubbed the “scariest movie ever made,” Sinister has no shortage of chilling imagery. However, one image lingers long after the credits, and it is the figure of the child-snatching deity, Baghuul. In the film, Baghuul is a Babylonian god living off children’s souls.

While Baghuul is an invention of the filmmakers, he shares similarities with the ancient Pagan Deity, Moloch. There is some debate about whether the term “moloch” refers to a specific deity or a great sacrifice in general. In the end, either interpretation is disturbing since a child will likely be the one to pay the price. Moloch is not a monster in the strictest sense, but his demands on followers are monstrous.

‘The Golem’ (2018)

The golem is a monster from Jewish traditions, inhuman, and created from dirt or mud. It may appear as a person and is often tasked with protecting its creator or following the creator’s commands. Themes associated with the golem include protection from enemies and the dangers of pride: namely, pride on behalf of its creator. The 2018 film The Golem shows us what happens when the creator loses control of the creation, much like in Mary Shelley‘s Frankenstein.

The directors, brothers Doron and Yoav Paz, refer to it as such in interviews and say that they pull heavily from older Jewish folklore. They felt that the golem had not been adequately presented on-screen in some time. This meticulous research and the brother’s Jewish upbringing lend this film its sense of authenticity.

‘Smile’ (2022

Smile may not be based on any ancient myths or monsters. However, Director Parker Finn states that he indeed took inspiration from urban legends and stories. Urban legends are just modern-day myths. We may have moved on from fireside and cave paintings, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t still construct narratives to help us interpret the world around us.

A smile is usually associated with friendliness and can signify that someone is approachable. But in Smile, that sign becomes repellant and unsettling. Masking something evil under something familiar is a concept that dates back well into ancient times. Loki does it frequently in Norse myths (and the MCU). As for the monsters, Smile shows us that often our scariest monsters are unresolved grief, trauma, and guilt.

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ (2022)

Honestly, any Guillermo del Toro film is worthy of mention when discussing myth and fantasy. But with the release of his interpretation of Pinocchio, it feels right to include this film because of the Blue Fairy, Fée du Boi.

Fairies sound like the least harmful of all the creatures that populate del Toro’s films but don’t let that mental picture of Tinkerbell fool you. As with any myth, each culture has its interpretation, but Celtic tradition (a widespread understanding of the myth) paints them as mischievous and occasionally outright dangerous, symbolizing death and immorality. Del Toro portrays them as such in his 2010, Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark. Tilda Swinton will be voicing the Blue Fairy in del Toro’s Pinocchio. You can see it and his horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix.

