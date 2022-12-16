‘1923’ Casts ‘Rings of Power’ Alum Joseph Mawle

1923, the latest entry in Taylor Sheridan‘s neo-western universe based on his series Yellowstone, is just around the corner as it is set to premiere on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and on December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. Even with the series so close to premiering, new cast members are still being revealed, with the latest casting being Game of Thrones alum Joseph Mawle.





The report of the casting comes from Variety and will see Mawle join a cast that is led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren and will see him reunite with fellow Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn. Mawle appeared in the HBO landmark series as Benjen Stark and most recently appeared in the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as Adar, but will be replaced by Sam Hazeldine in Season 2. The cast that joins Mawle, Ford, Mirren, and Flynn includes Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, James Badge Dale, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Jennifer Ehle, Julia Schlaepfer, Brandon Sklenar, and Robert Patrick, among others.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY

1923 is the third show to be a part of the Yellowstone universe, with the parent series being one of the most acclaimed and popular series on TV. The recent premiere of Season 5 of Yellowstone saw the series draw in 12.1 million viewers on the Paramount Network, which meant that the show had more viewers than even House of the Dragon‘s highly-anticipated HBO debut. Sheridan has many projects in the works alongside 1923, which includes the previously mentioned Season 5 of the Kevin Costner-starring Yellowstone as well as the other Paramount+ series such as Mayor of Kingstown, Tulsa King, Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Land Man.

Image via Paramount+

RELATED: ‘Yellowstone: 1923’s Jennifer Ehle Says to Keep an Eye Out for This Breakout Star





What We Know About 1923

Taking place in between the Costner-led parent series Yellowstone and fellow prequel series 1883, 1923 follows the members of the Dutton family from the titular year. The series follows previously mentioned family patriarch Jacob (Ford) and his wife Cara (Mirren) as the pair head up the Yellowstone ranch facing the challenges of the era including prohibition, pandemic, historic drought, and the looming threat of the Great Depression. The limited series has now been split into two seasons to further flesh out their story. Sheridan serves as the series creator as well as an executive producer, with his fellow executive producers including John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

1923 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on December 18 in the U.S. and Canada and on December 19 in the U.K. and Australia. Check out the trailer for the upcoming series below.