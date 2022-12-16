48 Super, Super-Weird Pictures Of Celebrities Dating Other People

1.
You’re used to seeing Freddie Prinze Jr. with Sarah Michelle Gellar, but before SMG, Freddie was with Kimberly McCullough:
2.
And before Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar was with Jerry O’Connell:
3.
You’re used to seeing Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds, but before Ryan, Blake was with Kelly Blatz:
4.
And before Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was with Alanis Morissette:
5.
You’re used to seeing Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, but before Prince Harry, Meghan was with Trevor Engelson:
6.
And before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was with Chelsy Davy:
7.
You’re used to seeing Tom Hanks with Rita Wilson, but before Rita, Tom was with Samantha Lewes:
8.
And you’re used to seeing Neil Patrick Harris with David Burtka, but before David, Neil was with Carla Bianco:
9.
You’re used to seeing Dax Shepard with Kristen Bell, but before Kristen, Dax was with Kate Hudson:
10.
And before Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell was with Kevin Mann:
11.
You’re used to seeing John Krasinski with Emily Blunt, but before Emily, John was with Renée Zellweger:
12.
And before John Krasinski, Emily Blunt was with Michael Bublé:
13.
You’re used to seeing Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, but before Joe, Sophie was with James Brittain-McVey:
14.
And before Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was with Gigi Hadid:
15.
You’re used to seeing Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, but before Nick, she was with Harman Baweja:
16.
And before Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was with Miley Cyrus:
17.
You’re used to seeing Jada Pinkett Smith with Will Smith, but before Will, Jada was (reportedly) with Tupac Shakur:
18.
And before Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith was with Sheree Zampino:
19.
You’re used to seeing Lance Bass with Michael Turchin, but before Michael, Lance was with Reichen Lehmkuhl:
20.
And you’re used to seeing Isla Fisher with Sacha Baron Cohen, but before Sacha, Isla dated Darren Day:
21.
You’re used to seeing Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes, but before Eva, Ryan was with Olivia Wilde:
22.
And before Ryan, Eva was with George Gargurevich:
23.
You’re used to seeing Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban, but before Keith, Nicole was with Lenny Kravitz:
24.
And you’re used to seeing Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, but before Faith, Tim was with Kristine Donahue:
25.
You’re used to seeing Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen together, but before Mary, Ted dated Whoopi Goldberg:
26.
And before Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen was with Malcolm McDowell:
27.
You’re used to seeing Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi together, but before Ellen, Portia was dating Francesca Gregorini:
28.
And before Portia di Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres was with Alexandra Hedison:
29.
You’re used to seeing Matthew Broderick with Sarah Jessica Parker, but before SJP, he was with Daisy Foote:
30.
And before Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker was with Robert Downey Jr.:
31.
You’re used to seeing Kurt Russell with Goldie Hawn, but before Goldie, he was with Season Hubley:
32.
And before Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was with Bill Hudson:
33.
You’re used to seeing Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade together, but before Gabrielle, Dwyane was with Siohvaughn Funches:
34.
And before Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union was with Chris Howard:
35.
You’re used to seeing Hailey Bieber with Justin Bieber, but before Justin, Hailey was with Shawn Mendes:
36.
You’re used to seeing Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian, but before Alexis, Serena was with Brett Ratner:
37.
And before Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian was with Sabriya Stukes:
38.
You’re used to seeing Kelly Ripa with Mark Consuelos, but before Mark, Kelly dated Vincent Young:
39.
And you’re used to seeing Heidi Montag with Spencer Pratt, but before Spencer, Heidi dated Jordan Eubanks:
40.
You’re used to seeing Joel Madden with Nicole Richie, but before Nicole, Joel was with Hilary Duff:
41.
And before Joel Madden, Nicole Richie was with DJ AM:
42.
You’re used to seeing Kevin Bacon with Kyra Sedgwick, but before Kyra, Kevin was with Tracy Pollan:
43.
And you’re used to seeing Elton John with David Furnish, but before David, Elton was with Renate Blauel:
44.
You’re used to seeing Enrique Iglesias with Anna Kournikova, but before Anna, Enrique dated Jennifer Love Hewitt:
45.
And before Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova was married to Sergei Fedorov:
46.
You’re used to seeing Harrison Ford with Calista Flockhart, but before Calista, Harrison was with Melissa Mathison:
47.
And before Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart was with Robert Downey Jr.:
48.
And lastly, you’re used to seeing John Legend with Chrissy Teigen, but before Chrissy, John was with Danielle Abreu:
