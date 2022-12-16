Categories
48 Super, Super-Weird Pictures Of Celebrities Dating Other People


1.

You’re used to seeing Freddie Prinze Jr. with Sarah Michelle Gellar, but before SMG, Freddie was with Kimberly McCullough:

2.

And before Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar was with Jerry O’Connell:

3.

You’re used to seeing Blake Lively with Ryan Reynolds, but before Ryan, Blake was with Kelly Blatz:

4.

And before Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds was with Alanis Morissette:

5.

You’re used to seeing Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, but before Prince Harry, Meghan was with Trevor Engelson:

6.

And before Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was with Chelsy Davy:

7.

You’re used to seeing Tom Hanks with Rita Wilson, but before Rita, Tom was with Samantha Lewes:

8.

And you’re used to seeing Neil Patrick Harris with David Burtka, but before David, Neil was with Carla Bianco:

9.

You’re used to seeing Dax Shepard with Kristen Bell, but before Kristen, Dax was with Kate Hudson:

10.

And before Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell was with Kevin Mann:

11.

You’re used to seeing John Krasinski with Emily Blunt, but before Emily, John was with Renée Zellweger:

12.

And before John Krasinski, Emily Blunt was with Michael Bublé:

13.

You’re used to seeing Sophie Turner with Joe Jonas, but before Joe, Sophie was with James Brittain-McVey:

14.

And before Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas was with Gigi Hadid:

15.

You’re used to seeing Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, but before Nick, she was with Harman Baweja:

16.

And before Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas was with Miley Cyrus:

17.

You’re used to seeing Jada Pinkett Smith with Will Smith, but before Will, Jada was (reportedly) with Tupac Shakur:

18.

And before Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith was with Sheree Zampino:

19.

You’re used to seeing Lance Bass with Michael Turchin, but before Michael, Lance was with Reichen Lehmkuhl:

20.

And you’re used to seeing Isla Fisher with Sacha Baron Cohen, but before Sacha, Isla dated Darren Day:

21.

You’re used to seeing Ryan Gosling with Eva Mendes, but before Eva, Ryan was with Olivia Wilde:

22.

And before Ryan, Eva was with George Gargurevich:

23.

You’re used to seeing Nicole Kidman with Keith Urban, but before Keith, Nicole was with Lenny Kravitz:

24.

And you’re used to seeing Tim McGraw with Faith Hill, but before Faith, Tim was with Kristine Donahue:

25.

You’re used to seeing Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen together, but before Mary, Ted dated Whoopi Goldberg:

26.

And before Ted Danson, Mary Steenburgen was with Malcolm McDowell:

27.

You’re used to seeing Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi together, but before Ellen, Portia was dating Francesca Gregorini:

28.

And before Portia di Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres was with Alexandra Hedison:

29.

You’re used to seeing Matthew Broderick with Sarah Jessica Parker, but before SJP, he was with Daisy Foote:

30.

And before Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker was with Robert Downey Jr.:

31.

You’re used to seeing Kurt Russell with Goldie Hawn, but before Goldie, he was with Season Hubley:

32.

And before Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn was with Bill Hudson:

33.

You’re used to seeing Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade together, but before Gabrielle, Dwyane was with Siohvaughn Funches:

34.

And before Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union was with Chris Howard:

35.

You’re used to seeing Hailey Bieber with Justin Bieber, but before Justin, Hailey was with Shawn Mendes:

36.

You’re used to seeing Serena Williams with Alexis Ohanian, but before Alexis, Serena was with Brett Ratner:

37.

And before Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian was with Sabriya Stukes:

38.

You’re used to seeing Kelly Ripa with Mark Consuelos, but before Mark, Kelly dated Vincent Young:

39.

And you’re used to seeing Heidi Montag with Spencer Pratt, but before Spencer, Heidi dated Jordan Eubanks:

40.

You’re used to seeing Joel Madden with Nicole Richie, but before Nicole, Joel was with Hilary Duff:

41.

And before Joel Madden, Nicole Richie was with DJ AM:

42.

You’re used to seeing Kevin Bacon with Kyra Sedgwick, but before Kyra, Kevin was with Tracy Pollan:

43.

And you’re used to seeing Elton John with David Furnish, but before David, Elton was with Renate Blauel:

44.

You’re used to seeing Enrique Iglesias with Anna Kournikova, but before Anna, Enrique dated Jennifer Love Hewitt:

45.

And before Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova was married to Sergei Fedorov:

46.

You’re used to seeing Harrison Ford with Calista Flockhart, but before Calista, Harrison was with Melissa Mathison:

47.

And before Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart was with Robert Downey Jr.:

48.

And lastly, you’re used to seeing John Legend with Chrissy Teigen, but before Chrissy, John was with Danielle Abreu:



