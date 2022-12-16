5 ways to turn learnings into earnings this Christmas

It’s the season of giving but it could also be a season for you to share your crafts and earn from it. Here’s a list of products you can sell and workshops you can enroll in to learn new skills and have opportunities to grow your income.



1. Offer candles to help create an ambient space

Turn all those stress into something artistic and business worthy. Enroll at Katha Lifestyle Store, where they provide the basics of soy candle-making at the comfort of your home through virtual classes. An upgradable candle-making kit will be delivered to you so you can start learning the basics in the 2-hour intensive lecture.



2. Freshen up someone’s day with eco-friendly hand-made soaps

Still looking the best personalized gift? How about make one yourself. Try soap-making with Habonera, a local brand founded by Gen Haber who is an expert in making natural handmade soaps in the country.

Habonera offers soap, shampoo, and conditioner bar making workshop both online and face-to-face. In just 3 hours, you will find out the basics of making eco-friendly body and hair care products. Not only can you make profit out of it but you can also help promote green living.

3. Give a potful of sunshine

The pandemic brought out the plantitas and plantitos out of most people who never knew they had a green thumb before. You can offer them customized pots for their beloved plants or even some unique hand-made tableware like mugs and bowls.

Learn making your own with Kibo Studio in Makati City, which provides pottery classes for beginners. You can choose either the hand-building or wheel-throwing method to start your pottery-making journey. After finishing your beginner course, you can level up your art with the full course.

4. Turn plain, old Christmas tags to beautiful, customized ones

Level up your Christmas greeting card with calligraphy or watercolor art.

You can learn with Life After Breakfast PH, which offers watercolor workshops online while Café Mithi Creative Workshops MNL provides calligraphy lessons. These classes take you to the basics of watercolor painting and calligraphy ­– which you can both use to make personalized artsy-fartsy Christmas tags.

5. Help Mother Earth with green notepads

Papemelroti is a local craft store in the country that sells eco-friendly home décor, stationery and specialty gifts. The store also offers paper-making kits which include varying sizes of mold, a deckle and instruction booklet to help you in the process. With this, you can make notepads out of recyclable paper and have it customized from your customer’s preference.

With these, we hope you’ll be able to welcome the new year with new skills, creativity and an opportunity to increase your income.

