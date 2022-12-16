7 Reasons Every iPhone User Should Buy an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch has been around since 2015 and has taken the wearables market by storm. It’s arguably the best smartwatch one can buy currently.





You don’t become a top-tier smartwatch on the market for nothing. Therefore, there are many convincing reasons every iPhone user should consider getting an Apple Watch.





1. Quickly View Notifications

One of the main benefits of owning a smartwatch is having the ability to see notifications without having to look at your smartphone. You receive a tone and a light vibration on your wrist to let you know there is a new notification.

You can also mute alerts and keep the light vibration enabled if you don’t want to be disturbed by the noise. With this, the Apple Watch lets you easily stay up to date with what’s happening without getting distracted.

You can quickly respond to notifications without picking up and unlocking your iPhone, such as answering a phone call or quickly responding to a text message.

2. Multiple Health Features

If there is one thing Apple wants you to know about the Apple Watch, it’s that it can potentially save your life. There have been many stories of how the Apple Watch has saved someone’s life, such as when the watch has detected an unusually high heart rate when resting, convincing them to get checked out by a doctor.

Without that notification from the Apple Watch, those users would not have known that they had a health condition that could have been fatal if it went undetected.

In addition to heart rate monitoring, the Apple Watch Series 4 and later models, including the new Apple Watch UItra, have built-in ECG functionality, allowing you to check your heart rhythm for atrial fibrillation.

Newer Apple Watch models can also measure your blood oxygen level, track your sleep, and measure your temperature to help you get an idea of when you might be ovulating. With a wide range of health features, the Apple Watch enables you to keep track of your health while still being everything a smartwatch offers.

3. Personal Safety

The Apple Watch provides users with some key life-saving features that can come in handy in unexpected emergencies. In 2022, Apple introduced Crash Detection, which means the watch can detect if a user has been in a car crash.

It automatically calls emergency services if you don’t respond to the on-screen prompt within a certain period of time. The Apple Watch can detect if you have been in a car crash thanks to a high g-force accelerometer and a new gyroscope in the Series 8, SE, and Ultra models.

The other feature that the Apple Watch provides is Fall Detection. This feature works similarly to Crash Detection. The Apple Watch can detect if you’ve taken a hard fall and will ask if you are ok. If you don’t respond after a minute, the Apple Watch will contact emergency services to get you help.

These two features are just some of the Apple Watch features that can save your life.

4. Great Fitness Device

Fitness tracking is one area where the Apple Watch doesn’t fall short. Since the first generation, the Apple Watch has focused on being a device for fitness and exercise.

The Workout app on the Apple Watch lets you select from multiple workouts to track various metrics such as time, active and total calories burned, heart rate, and more during the workout, depending on which one you select. You can even set up custom workouts in watchOS 9.

Another way to stay active with Apple Watch is by closing your activity rings. They have become popular among Apple Watch users. The activity rings are daily goals that help you stay active throughout the day and can be an excellent tool for reminding you to exercise or even stand up from time to time. You can even collect awards for completing your rings and challenge friends to a friendly competition.

Apple even has a partnership with Nike to offer a Nike Apple Watch band designed for runners. So, if you live an active lifestyle, you will enjoy using an Apple Watch.

5. Listen to Music Right From Your Wrist

The Apple Watch features a dedicated Music app. When your watch connects to your iPhone, it can act as a controller for the music playing on the phone. However, you can transfer music to your watch to play songs independently. The Apple Watch lets you connect a pair of AirPods over Bluetooth, meaning you can easily listen to music directly from the watch wirelessly.

Being able to do this is excellent for situations where you might be working out or participating in an activity where carrying around your iPhone can be a burden. The Apple Watch with AirPods is an excellent combination for listening to music on the go.

6. No Need to Carry Your iPhone All the Time

Apple started offering cellular variants of its smartwatch in 2017 with the Apple Watch Series 3. Thanks to LTE capabilities, you can leave your phone behind while still being able to receive phone calls, send text messages, stream music from Apple Music, and more. All you have to do is go through the Watch app on your iPhone and get started with setting up your carrier.

Doing this will add the Apple Watch to your carrier plan if you are in the US. You will have to pay for the service, but you can find the cheapest Apple Watch data plan possible, so you don’t have to overspend every month for connectivity. While designed to work with iPhone, the Apple Watch can act independently, and with the excellent battery life in the Apple Watch Ultra, it can be a very versatile device on your wrist.

7. The Apple Watch Can Be Affordable

Image Credit: Apple Apple<\/a>“”>

A common barrier to smartwatch adoption is the price, mainly because a smartphone can do many of the same things on the surface. However, the Apple Watch provides features and an experience only a smartwatch can offer.

The 2022 Apple Watch lineup consists of three versions: the Apple Watch Series 8, SE, and Ultra. While the Apple Watch SE may not be the most exciting of the three, it is a solid value, coming in at $249. You can even get the cellular variant for just $299.

Even at that low price, it brings most of the features that Apple Watch users love. You don’t have to spend a lot of money to add an Apple Watch to your ecosystem.

The Best Companion Device for iPhone Users

With all these compelling reasons, it’s hard to argue that iPhone users can’t benefit from owning an Apple Watch. With a suite of valuable and potentially life-saving features, it’s a hard product to pass up.

So, if you want to purchase an Apple Watch, an excellent place to start is the Series 8. But if you’re on a budget, you simply can’t go wrong with the Apple Watch SE.