A Guide (and Unofficial Ranking) to All of Lacey Chabert’s

A Hallmark queen! Lacey Chabert has become one of Hallmark Media’s biggest stars after making her network debut in 2010 — and she has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“These movies mean so much to me. I really am genuine when I say that,” Chabert exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2021 about making both holiday and year-round Hallmark films. “They’re not just jobs and I feel a responsibility to the audience to make the absolute best movie I can.”

The Mississippi native — who has starred in more than 10 Christmas-themed movies for Hallmark since 2012’s Matchmaker Santa — noted that she tries to “raise the bar” on each project to keep fans coming back for more.

“[When] someone lets you into their living room for two hours, it’s kind of an honor,” the Mean Girls star told Us while promoting Christmas at Castle Hart. “I want to leave people with a good feeling.”

The former child star — who has also helmed the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Crossword Mysteries franchise since 2019 — revealed that her favorite movies to film might be the ones where she gets to travel.

“Whenever we have the chance to do a destination movie, you know, I want the audience to feel like they’re there with us,” Chabert continued. “Because I really felt like I was living my character’s journey in this movie, [Christmas at Castle Hart]. We got to film and stay at Dromoland Castle for part of it. And so we were all walking around and hanging out in this castle. I felt like I was in one of my hallmark movies. It was really special.”

However, making holiday movies in the heat of summer isn’t without its pitfalls.

“I don’t mean to complain, but yeah, it is one of the harder parts [of filming] when you’re wearing, like, cashmere and wool and gloves and hats and sweaters and coats and scarves [in warm weather],” the A Royal Christmas star told Us. “But it’s a small sacrifice to make to live in Christmas land.”

In addition to her festive films, Chabert has starred in both the All of My Heart and The Wedding Veil trilogies, as well as one-off rom-coms for Hallmark.

After successfully telling the story of a magical wedding veil that brings the owner love in early 2022, the Party of Five alum confirmed that more films were coming.

“Autumn Reeser, Alison Sweeney and I — we are going to be back with three more Wedding Veil [movies],” she told Jimmy Fallon in November 2022. “We are currently filming the last one.”

Chabert teased: “We’re about to actually head to Greece this weekend to film the third one. We’re so excited to bring these characters back to life. There might be babies. The friendships are deeper.”

Scroll down to see for a complete guide — and unofficial ranking — of all of the Hallmark star’s TV movies: