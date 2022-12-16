A Solo Playlist For Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ Mode Would Be

It makes sense that the new DMZ mode in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is more enjoyable with friends. With AI littered across Al Mazrah, having a larger group will result in an easier time clearing out Strongholds or battling HVTs. Additionally, a group of two or three can make fights against full enemy teams far more manageable. Despite this, the mode should still be enjoyable solo, but currently that is not the case since there is no solo playlist available.





When looking at the traditional battle royale offerings in Call of Duty: Warzone 2, fans of the normal mode have several options to pick from. A quads playlist, a duos playlist, and the experimental Unhinged playlist all offer gameplay suited to certain group sizes. A solo playlist is another option, and it is perfect for those looking to rely only on themselves or hop into a quick match when their friends are not online. Given how DMZ seems balanced exclusively for co-op groups, a solo option like in regular Warzone feels like a must.

Why a Solo Option Would Help For DMZ

In their current form, some of DMZ’s missions feel almost impossible while playing alone. For example, having three SAM sites under control at the same is hard enough in a full group, but doing this solo requires perfect timing and a helicopter. Gathering $100,000 and extracting is also hard if only one player is looting, and killing a Juggernaut (and likely other players) to extract a briefcase is brutal when alone.

Outside of missions, the sheer number of AI is tough to deal with when dropping in solo. With all enemies in an area becoming aggressive as soon as they see one of their allies fall, players could have their armor melted instantly. Further, dealing with the fully armored foes is sure to drain a lone player’s self revives and revival pistol shots. This logic extends to the PvP encounters in DMZ, as winning a 2v1 or 3v1 is highly unlikely.

What a Solo Playlist For DMZ Needs To Focus On

If a solo playlist were introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone 2, the PvP issue would instantly be solved. Gamers would not be stuck worrying about 3 on 1 fights, as every battle they get into would be a fair 1 on 1 encounter. With DMZ money exploits and the occasional cheater to worry about, players have enough going on and do not need to worry about running into a scenario where they are outnumbered.

A solo playlist could also see less enemies protecting HVTs, hiding out in Strongholds, or defending Denied Areas. A lower number of reinforcements could be seen inside helicopters and cars as well. If it wanted to, Infinity Ward could design a DMZ experience aimed directly at those hoping for a singleplayer style, throwing smaller groups of AI at the player instead of the full-on armies that are currently featured in DMZ.

Most importantly, when equipping missions for the solo DMZ experience, the tasks could be adjusted to be more suitable for one person. Players could need to control two SAM sites instead of three, extract with $50,000 instead of $100,000, and so on. Additionally, exclusive missions could be added with their own rewards, attracting some of Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s many players to the solo playlist. While co-op makes DMZ far better, it should not be the only viable way to have fun, as those who prefer to play solo or do not have friends that play Call of Duty shouldn’t be punished.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

