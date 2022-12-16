Alibaba To Boost Japan’s Digital Transformation With Third Data

-
Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE: BABA) digital technology and intelligence backbone, Alibaba Cloud, launched its third data center in Japan to support the growing digital transformation demands from customers in the country.
Located in Tokyo, the data center provides cloud computing products ranging from storage, network, elastic computing, security, and database to developer services.
With the introduction of the new data center, Alibaba Cloud now boasts a network of 86 availability zones in 28 regions across the globe, offering a highly secure, scalable, robust, and sustainable cloud infrastructure to support global customers embracing digital innovation.
Alibaba Cloud has supported customers in Japan’s gaming, manufacturing, retail, and automobile sectors since it launched its first data center in Tokyo in 2016.
Alibaba Cloud has also introduced cutting-edge cloud services to the market, from GPU instances, AI acceleration engines, and visual AI products in the e-commerce and auto sectors to metaverse space construction technology.
Alibaba reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3% year-on-year to $29.12 billion, missing the consensus of $29.45 billion.
Cloud grew by 4% Y/Y to $2.92 billion.
The cloud segment comprising Alibaba Cloud and DingTalk grew, driven by healthy public cloud growth.
Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 3.74% at $89.43 on the last check Friday.
Photo by Fooksou Lamimo via Wikimedia Commons
