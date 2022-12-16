Aline Brosh McKenna Drew Major Inspiration From A Real-Life

In an interview with People, Aline Brosh McKenna revealed that the plot of “Your Place or Mine” is based on an experience she had in her own life. The screenwriter offered some telling clues as to the source material by stating the film is “about two people who’ve been friends for 25 years since the night they hooked up just once.” This is portrayed in the present with Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) trading places with one another in their daily lives for seven days to gain a better perspective on the other.

McKenna continued by adding, “It’s about love and getting out of your own way to find love and having the courage to take the leap to find it, and it’s meant to be written about people who have lived some and know who they are.” She concluded by sharing how the mutual understanding the duo will gain from seeing how the other lives will be significant to their years-long friendship. The newfound director also praised her two main actors by praising the qualities that made both suitable for their parts. Of Witherspoon, she highlighted the “Sweet Home Alabama” star as simply “one of the best ever” and praised Kutcher’s ability to not feel or show intimidation with such a powerful female co-star.

“Your Place or Mine” premieres February 10, 2023 on Netflix.