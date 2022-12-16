Amanda Holden, 51, takes centre stage in plunging pink jumpsuit

Amanda Holden certainly couldn’t be missed as she made her way to the Heart Radio studio in London this morning.

The 51-year-old stood out in a plunging glittery pink jumpsuit which complimented her physique and enviable legs.

The presenter appeared in high spirits as she smiled for the camera while holding onto what appeared to be a glass of champagne.

In the studio, Amanda also took to her Instagram Story to share various snaps of her posing in the striking outfit.

Behind-the-scenes, the Britain’s Got Talent judge went on to share a sultry slow motion video of her swinging her hair around.

She captioned the clip wishing her fans a Merry Christmas and thanked them all for their love and support.