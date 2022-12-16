AMAWATERWAYS ANNOUNCES DATES FOR 2023 ANCESTRY “HERITAGE ON THE

AmaWaterways has announced two new 2023 dates for their “Heritage on the River, Your Personalized Ancestry Experience” cruises. In collaboration with Ancestry, these personalized itineraries allow guests to explore their heritage and discover the places where their ancestors came from.

AmaWaterways is offering two 7-night heritage cruises. Departing on June 17, 2023, the Legendary Danube cruise will sail from Nuremberg to Budapest. The Captivating Rhine cruise will depart from Amsterdam on November 2, 2023, and sail to Basel. Both cruises will give guests the chance to discover their families’ own unique histories.

“Following the success of our first Heritage on the River cruise in 2022, we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Ancestry® and AncestryProGenealogists® as the desire for immersive and enriching travel experiences continues to grow,” says Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “These very special sailings combine our companies’ shared passions for family, heritage and travel, and we look forward to helping our guests forge a deeply personal connection to their European roots while creating new memories that will truly last a lifetime!”

Guests will receive a pre-journey welcome call with a genealogist, along with an AncestryDNA Kit and a 5-hour Ancestry research and consultation package. Passengers will be joined by a genealogist throughout their journey, which will include presentations about genealogy and a customizable excursion highlighting the heritage of the region they are exploring.

The Captivating Rhine cruise will provide guests with insight into their ancestors’ emigrations through an exclusive excursion to the Red Star Line Museum in Antwerp, Belgium. The Legendary Danube river cruise will offer passengers a deeper understanding of Jewish and Hungarian migration journeys with tours in Budapest and Vienna. Guests on either of the heritage cruises can further their Heritage on the River experience with visits to places that their ancestors once called home.

All heritage cruises will offer guests optional pre-and post-cruise land packages, along with access to AmaWaterways Cruise Managers for any assistance along the way.