Ambulance service warn of striking paramedic scam

Scammers pretending to be striking ambulance workers have been trying to defraud people by asking for money to cover their “wages”. The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) posted a statement to social media warning the public that scammers had been asking for donations to cover pay lost due to going on strike.

Members of the GMB, Unite and Unison unions are set to take industrial action on December 21 in a protest over pay, with GMB members also striking on December 28.

In their Twitter post, the NWAS wrote: “We have been made aware that there are some people in Manchester posing as ambulance service staff and knocking on people’s doors asking for donations to pay wages whilst on strike.

“Please note, these people are not North West Ambulance Service staff, so please don’t donate.

“If you find their behaviour concerning, please report it to the police via 101.”