Ampere Computing Joins Intel, AMD, Arm, Microsoft & Others On The

Ampere Computing is the latest major vendor now backing the Cloud Hypervisor Project hosted by the Linux Foundation as a Rust-written VMM focused on running modern cloud workloads in a fast and secure manner.

The Cloud Hypervisor began several years ago as an Intel open-source project based on Rust-VMM for running cloud workloads in a secure manner. This was just one of many highly successful open-source projects out of Intel while at the end of last year it moved under the Linux Foundation with the backing as well from Microsoft and Arm, among other vendors. While started by Intel, other hardware and software vendors began contributing due to its importance and need within the ecosystem.



Last month AMD even joined the Cloud Hypervisor project. The Cloud Hypervisor organization member list at that point included Alibaba, AMD, ARM, ByteDance, Intel, Microsoft, and Tencent. Now as of Thursday, Ampere Computing has joined the list.

The Linux Foundation announced that Ampere Computing has joined the Cloud Hypervisor Project and they intend to contribute to the software’s codebase.





Ampere Altra is commonly referred to as being cloud native processors.

The move itself isn’t too surprising considering that with Arm having been a longtime contributor now to Cloud Hypervisor, it works well on AArch64. With Ampere Altra processors being “cloud native” processors and their upcoming AmpereOne processors being focused on tackling cloud workloads, it obviously makes sense for them to have a leading role as well in this open-source Cloud Hypervisor effort.