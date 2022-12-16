An online field trip? It’s available in JoCo thanks to Freedom’s

St. Ann School eighth-graders in Prairie Village helped load more than 225 bags of donated gifts for Red Bag KC, a nonprofit organization. Individuals, faith communities, businesses and organizations choose items from children’s wish lists. St. Ann families donated gifts for 154 children. Red Bag KC helps more than 1,700 local children. Courtesy photo

The Johnson County Park & Recreation District has received a $2,500 discussion grant from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area for “A Raisin in the Sun and the Legacy of Redlining” program. The immersive learning field trip experience about the history of systemic inequality in Johnson County and the nation is a collaborative effort by the district’s Fine and Performing Arts Department and the Johnson County Museum.

The onsite field trip will be available through Jan. 7, when the special exhibit “REDLINED: Cities, Suburbs, and Segregation” closes. The field trip’s traveling version is touring classrooms with digital and physical materials, lessons and guides. After the exhibit closes, the traveling version will continue to be available at a low cost because of funding from Freedom’s Frontier National Heritage Area.

Shawnee Mission educators honored

Kathy Zink and Brandon Claypool, two Shawnee Mission School District educators, have been named as Teachers of the Year by the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance. Zink has taught physical education at Trailwood Elementary School for 20 years. She has organized the district’s Speed Stacking tournament as well as a Bike to School event at Trailwood and movement sessions before and after school to help students explore physical education. Claypool, a teacher and department chairperson at Shawnee Mission West, was recognized for excellent work in helping individual students.

Visit high school art exhibit

There is still time to view the 26th Annual High School Visual Art Competition at the Tim Murphy Art Gallery in the Merriam Community Center, 6040 Slater St.

This juried show features works of 85 high school students from 23 different schools in the Kansas City area. The exhibit ends Dec. 31.

The art gallery is free during regular community center hours. The art show is also available online merriam.org/artgallery.

Help keep someone warm

Donations of new or handmade hats, scarves, socks and mittens are being collected throughout Lenexa through Dec. 31. The City of Lenexa donates the cold-weather items to the Shawnee Mission Clothing Exchange, SafeHome and Sunflower House. Donations can be made at trees located at Lenexa City Hall, Lenexa Rec Center, Lenexa Community Center, Lenexa Senior Center, Fire Station No. 1 and the Lenexa Police Department.

Changes in licensing in PV

The City of Prairie Village is transitioning to an online, cloud-based contractor licensing and building permitting system called OpenGov. Contractor licensing began online December 5. Permitting begins online Jan. 3. The website is prairievillageks.viewpointcloud.com. General contractor and sub-contractor licenses’ fees can be paid online by credit card or through the mail by check. Contractor licenses will not be processed until fees are paid and the contractor has an active Johnson County Contractor License. For more information, contact the Community Development Department at permits@pvkansas.com or 913-385-4604.

Johnson County veterans honored

Johnson County’s Veterans Treatment Court recently honored its latest program graduates. The graduating class included four U.S. Army veterans, one who also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. There are now 62 veterans who have graduated. Johnson County District Court founded the first treatment court for veterans in the state of Kansas in January 2016. The program’s mission is to identify veterans in the criminal justice system and to place eligible service people into treatment and court supervision as an alternative to incarceration.

Help on ancestors available at library

One-on-one genealogy help will be available from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 27 at the Johnson County’s Central Resource Library. To schedule an appointment, go to the Johnson County Genealogical Society’s website at www.jcgsks.org. A volunteer will send an email to set up an in-person or a Zoom session link.

Personalized fire safety plans available

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 Home Inspection program in northeast Johnson County offers residents home visit and evaluation of the existing level of fire safety. The voluntary inspection provides information on how to prevent and escape fires.

Topics include: candle safety, electrical hazards, heating systems and appliances, household hazardous materials, exiting and escape routes, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers. The inspector will also answer questions. To schedule a home fire inspection, call 913-432-1105 or email at ContactUs@cfd2.org.