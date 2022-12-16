Andy Murray: So in that respect it’s been pretty average

Andy Murray admits his recent achievements have been “pretty average” when compared to his old success. Murray, 35, is a three-time Grand Slam champion and he became the world No 1 for the first time in his career after winning the 2016 ATP Finals title.

Murray enjoyed by far his best-ever season in 2016, when he won nine titles. Unfortunately for Murray, those efforts in 2016 left a major toll on his body as shortly after he sustained a major hip injury. Since undergoing two hip surgeries, Murray has won just one ATP 250 title and he is now ranked at No 49 in the world.

Also, Murray hasn’t had a deep Grand Slam run since reaching the 2017 Wimbledon quarterfinal.

Murray on where he is at this stage of his career

“When you’ve been at the top of the game and got to No 1, that’s always where your reference point is in terms of how you’re doing.

So in that respect it’s been pretty average, but at the beginning of the year I was ranked No 135 in the world and now I’m in the 40s. That’s a big jump, so it’s been OK this year. So for a lot of players that would be really positive.

I would like to have done better, and I don’t feel like I have played my best tennis this year. It’s been ok this year. Hopefully, next year I can keep progressing,” Murray said on the ATP Tennis Radio Podcast.

In 2022, Murray didn’t manage to accomplish his goal of making a deep Grand Slam run. Now, Murray is returning to its old routine – he is preparing for the new season in Florida. “I’ve been chatting a lot about the offseason and the stuff that I want to do with my team and you know, I’ve got that plan in terms of where I’m going to do that.

I’m going to go over to Florida, you know, for the first time in a while and that’s where I used to always do my offseasons there and you know, and really put in some hard work on my game and physically,” Murray said. Murray is scheduled to start his 2023 season at the Adelaide International.