A fully functional Apple-1 computer that was hand-numbered by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs sold for $442,118 at auction this month, exceeding the estimate $375,000 price tag.



Just 200 Apple-1 computers were produced by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak back in 1976, and it is believed that only 60 to 70 remain, making the machines the ultimate collector’s item for Apple fans. The #78 Apple-1 that was sold was in working condition, restored to a working state in 2018 by Apple expert Corey Cohen.

It was accompanied by a letter of authenticity confirming Steve Jobs’ handwriting on the board, plus it came with the original Apple Cassette Interface, original operation manual, a surplus ASCII keyboard from the same time period, and an open frame Sanyo 4205 monitor.



Apple-1 computers have sold for up to $815,000 in the past, depending on the history of the machine and the condition. The most expensive Apple-1 that we have seen sold to date was the “Celebration” Apple-1, which features a blank green PCB board that was not sold to the public and was not part of a known production run.

Alongside the hand-numbered Apple-1 that sold for over $440,000, auction site RR Auction also sold a Steve Jobs-signed NeXT brochure for $18,210, an early production 1988 NeXT computer for $6,094, and a Tim Cook-signed Auburn University football for $5,681.