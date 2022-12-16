Apple Snow

Instructions

Step 1 Make the apple purée: Peel, quarter and core the apples, then cut each quarter in half and place in a medium pot. Add the sugar and 2 tablespoons of cold water, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and set over low heat. Cook until the apples are completely soft and collapsed, 8–12 minutes, then turn off the heat and set aside to cool slightly.

Step 2 Set a medium-mesh strainer in a large bowl, transfer the apple purée into it, then use a silicone spatula to press the apples into the bowl to make a smooth purée. Season to taste with more sugar, then set aside to cool to room temperature.

Step 3 In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. (Take care not to overbeat as the whites can begin to turn grainy.) Using a silicone spatula, fold the whites into the cooled apple purée, cover, and transfer to the fridge to chill, about 1 hour.