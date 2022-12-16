Instructions
Step 1
Make the apple purée: Peel, quarter and core the apples, then cut each quarter in half and place in a medium pot. Add the sugar and 2 tablespoons of cold water, cover the pot with a tight-fitting lid, and set over low heat. Cook until the apples are completely soft and collapsed, 8–12 minutes, then turn off the heat and set aside to cool slightly.
Step 2
Set a medium-mesh strainer in a large bowl, transfer the apple purée into it, then use a silicone spatula to press the apples into the bowl to make a smooth purée. Season to taste with more sugar, then set aside to cool to room temperature.
Step 3
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whip attachment, beat the egg whites to stiff peaks. (Take care not to overbeat as the whites can begin to turn grainy.) Using a silicone spatula, fold the whites into the cooled apple purée, cover, and transfer to the fridge to chill, about 1 hour.
Step 4
When the apple snow is cold, spoon into pretty glasses, sprinkle with dark muscovado sugar, and serve with cold cream on the side for drizzling and shortbread or oatmeal cookies, if desired.
Source link