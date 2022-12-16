Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro sees up to $99 off holiday

This week has delivered a price cuts across most of Apple’s latest iPadOS lineup, and now heading into the weekend we have a notable offer up for grabs on its latest flagship device. Courtesy of Amazon, the new 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro is now on sale across several storage capacities. Starting at $1,039 shipped for the Wi-Fi 129GB model, the real star of the show is dropping the elevated 256GB capacity down to $1,099. This is marking a match of the all-time low for only the second time at $100 off the usual $1,199 price tag.

Powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the flagship features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor. The 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display arrives with ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

Also on sale from earlier in the week, Apple’s new 11-inch M2 iPad Pro is getting in on the discounts ahead of the holidays. Delivering much of the same up to $99 in savings as above, pricing starts at more affordable $749 sale rates. Aside from the smaller form-factor, you’re still looking at Apple’s most capable chipset being packed into its most capable iPadOS package yet.

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

