Audi Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Reinvent The Wheel

FelGAN is an in-house-developed AI-based software system that helps designers “discover motifs from completely new perspectives, giving them suggestions that they can further evolve and work into their creations.” The software can “rapidly” propose a large number of photo-realistic designs on its own, or it can recombine existing designs “in a targeted way,” meaning that the designers can tell the system what sorts of changes they’d like to see to a design and the software will provide various interpretations of those specific instructions.

Audi explains that the system effectively acts “as a kind of spontaneous idea hub for Audi’s rim design team, allowing them to exchange new versions and variations.” In this way, designers can easily see how changes in shape, color, surface structure, and other parameters would be realized in real-time.