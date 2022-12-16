Austria’s slopes come closer for skiers with BA’s new Salzburg





The inaugural trip took off in early December and the flights will run every Friday and Saturday to April 15 next year, with prices from £59 per person one-way. There’s an array of spectacular locations close by, including the Skicircus, a linked area which covers Saalbach Hinterglemm Leogang and Fieberbrunn together with Zell am See-Kaprun. This opens up a panorama of 408km of pistes, taking in Skicircus’ 270km and Zell am See-Kaprun – all covered under the Ski Alpin Card.

Visitors will discover this is the home of Lassig – roughly translated as ‘cool’ or ‘laid-back’ – which can only mean good news whether they are on the slopes or revelling in the aprèsski hospitality. There’s something to suit everyone from tinies to teens, novices to experts, and even non-skiers. Set aside a full day for The Challenge (65km, 32 lifts, 12,400m altitude change), make the most of one of the best snowparks in the Alps or relax in the sun at one of the many gastro huts.

The villages and ski resorts of SalzburgerLand are just one or two hours’ drive from Salzburg Airport, with plenty found under 60 minutes away, making the area an ideal destination for a short or long winter break. High-tech infrastructure, top notch piste management, delicious cuisine on and off the slopes, and terrific value for money are among the common threads that bind them. Less known but just as relevant is the fact that this one of Europe’s leading places for sustainability and green technology, with Seeham, near Salzburg, recently voted the Best Organic City in Europe in the first EU Organic Awards (more details here).