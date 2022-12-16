Automate The Boring Stuff With FLASH Hire? How This Artificial

A new storm is seemingly blowing in the post-COVID era. As more companies recover from the financial impacts of the global pandemic, the demand for qualified and skilled workers has soared.

Recruiting new talent in an organization is one of those processes that can often be easier said than done. For reportedly many organizations, the early stages of the employment lifecycle — talent acquisition — are challenging.

Why Is Talent Acquisition A Struggle?

Nita Chhinzer, professor of human resources and business consulting at the University of Guelph in Ontario, says the problem with the hiring process in some organizations is that they don’t have a human resources department that’s up to date with the latest technology or where to find labor.

Recruiters who don’t leverage technology can reportedly invest an enormous amount of time looking for potential candidates on sites like Microsoft Corp.’s MSFT LinkedIn or Stack Overflow, an approach that has proven to be relatively ineffective, according to Intelligence Automation Network.

Talent Acquisition Using Tech

In this age of digital transformation, companies like The Coca-Cola Co. KO are shifting to digital platforms to facilitate the onboarding and recruitment process.

In 2020, Coca-Cola Talent Development Vice President Tapaswee Chandele helped develop an internal digital platform for talent management. Chandele says the platform has provided the company with better insights on specific roles that couldn’t be perceived manually.

Following a similar path as Coca-Cola, TDCX Inc. TDCX developed a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI)-based hiring solution called FLASH Hire the company says helps its clients in hiring quickly and accurately.

Automating The Hiring Process Using FLASH Hire

Bill Gates once said, “The first rule of any technology used in business is that automation applied to an efficient operation will magnify the efficiency.”

Automation has evidently taken its place in nearly every area of business. From an efficiency standpoint, automation combined with AI may increase productivity and reduce the hustle of doing the same task manually.

Selecting suitable candidates for a position can be time-consuming if done manually. From getting the job published on various digital platforms to manually checking the list of candidates’ resumes and comparing with the job requirements — the recruiting process can take days or weeks.

TDCX says that FLASH Hire eliminates the hassle by enabling users to customize the platform to their needs, which reduces the time it takes to fill a position and effectively matches candidates’ profiles to open positions.

With FLASH Hire, interviews are reportedly no longer restricted to working hours because talent seekers, candidates and clients can use the platform anytime, anywhere — using tailored screening assessments, recruiters can quickly eliminate candidates and keep only the best to fill the job.

According to TDCX, the platform’s simple design allows anyone to use it with minimal training, resulting in companies adopting it quickly. Through the use of FLASH Hire, TDCX has cut down the time taken in its recruitment efforts by 62%.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice

Featured photo by Anna Tarazevich on Pexels