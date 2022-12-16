AW8 no notifications for iMessage when any Apple device is on

I have been dealing with annoyed people because I am not responding to text messages. This is because my watch is not notifying me when I am on any of my Apple devices, including my phone, MBP, and iPad. I only get notifications when I am doing nothing with my devices.

I just updated the phone and the watch. I do not remember this being a problem before. Is there anything I can do to fix this? I don’t usually see the little notification at the top of the iPad and I would rather have watch notifications than notifications on other devices.