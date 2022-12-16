The iconic Mattel children’s doll is finally getting the big screen live-action treatment with an all-star cast, as teased in the 2023 movie’s first trailer. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken alongside Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu, new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Michael Cera and more. The mysterious plot continues to be under wraps with rumours abounding that multiple actors will be playing versions of Barbie and Ken. Noah Baumbach has penned the script, with his partner Greta Gerwig directing.

Barbie hits UK cinemas on July 21, 2023.