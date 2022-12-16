Beat & Motion Wins Jump+’s Competition To Receive Netflix Anime

The winner of Shonen Jump+‘s “battle audition” show Million Tag has won just over a million dollars.





According to Anime News Network, each of the six mangakas, or in one case, a manga writer and artist, paired up with a Shueisha manga editor to compete in four challenges. Paired with Shonen Jump+ editor Shihei Lin, editor of over 100 series including critically acclaimed Spy x Family and Chainsaw Man, Fujita emerged victorious. The final challenge had Chainsaw Man mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto, Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku‘s mangaka Yūji Kaku and Netflix anime producer Kohei Obara as the guest judges.

RELATED: Shonen Jump’s Newest Manga Puts a Shonen Twist on the Classic Frankenstein Tale

Announced in August 2021, Million Tag is an eight-episode program that debuted on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump’s YouTube channel. By the end of the challenge, one manga creator wins 5 million yen, serialization rights in Shonen Jump+, a compiled book volume and a Netflix anime adaptation. The winner of the 2021 competition is Naoki Fujita’s Beat & Motion.





Million Tag’s Winner, Beat & Motion

Beat & Motion is a youth romance series about two childhood friends who reunite when they’re adults. Tatsuhiko loved making animations but gave up on it when his classmates called it disgusting. One night, he meets a strange girl at a drinking party who encourages him to pursue his dreams again, and shortly after, he receives a commission to produce a music video for a mysterious singer-songwriter. Unbeknowst to Tastuhiko, this musician, who he’s admired since junior high, is the same girl he met at the party.

RELATED: The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins Could Be Shonen Jump’s Newest Hit

Created by Shuisha, Shonen Jump+ is a spinoff from the Jump line of magazines. The series launched in September 2014 and contains original works as well as digital editions of Weekly Shōnen Jump. Shōnen Jump+ is known for being less restrictive about explicit and censored content than Weekly Shōnen Jump. Works can be read on the Jump+ app and Manga Plus. The magazine features titles such as Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family, Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man and Fire Punch, Kotarou Shouno’s World’s End Harem, Kaku’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku, Naoya Matsumoto’s Kaiju No. 8 and Yukinobu Tatsu’s Dandadan.

Beat & Motion begins serialization in Shonen Jump+ on Feb. 25, 2023. There is not yet a confirmed date for the release of the Netflix anime adaptation.

Source: Twitter, Anime News Network