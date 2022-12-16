Ben White sends heartfelt message to Arsenal fans after England

White was also said to have become unhappy and struggled to mix with his team-mates. That is despite Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale both being part of the trip.

White has started every Premier League match for Arsenal so far this season. He has taken up a new position at right-back following the return of William Saliba from his loan spell at Marseille.

His performances for the Gunners helped him earn a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for Qatar. However, he did not play a single minute of the tournament before he went home.

