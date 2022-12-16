Berlin hotel’s huge aquarium explodes and spits out ‘wave’ of

A huge aquarium has shattered in Berlin, releasing a wave of water into the street and leaving two people injured and 1,500 tropical fish dead, police have said. Glass and other debris swept out of the building in the explosion of one million litres (264,172 gallons) of water in the Sea Life tourist attraction and world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium just before 6am today.

Berlin’s fire service said two people were lightly injured and rescue dogs were being prepared to search the building for anyone who might be trapped under debris.

According to speculation, the cold weather may be to blame, as it has been suggested that freezing temperatures reaching as low as -10C overnight had caused a crack in the 14-metre-tall tank, named the AquaDom, meaning it could no longer withstand the weight of the water.

Police said the cause of the incident was still being investigated, adding there was no evidence that it was the result of an attack.

The massive aquarium was located in the foyer of a Radisson Blu hotel and has a clear-walled elevator built inside to be used by visitors to the Sea Life leisure complex, which last ten minutes and was a significant part of the attraction.