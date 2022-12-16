Best Genealogy Sites in 2022: Everything You Need To Know

Have you ever thought of your DNA as the missing piece to an even bigger puzzle? With the growing availability of information, finding out who you are and where you come from is easier than ever.

Genealogy can help you learn more about your family tree, lineage, and even inheritable traits. With all of the resources accessible on the internet today, it can be difficult to find a genealogy site that you can trust to provide reliable information about your family history.

We’ve done the research and found the best genealogy websites:

FamilyTreeDNA -Best for finding lost records

FindMyPast – Best for finding historical records

Ancestry DNA – Best for finding European immigration records

23andMe – Best for DNA testing for health

HomeDNA – Best for quick results – Best for quick results

LivingDNA – Best for African ancestry DNA

MyHeritage – Best free genealogy website

Best Genealogy Sites in 2022: Overview

FamilyTreeDNA is a commercial genetic testing company based in Houston, Texas that uses your DNA to sort both sets of your ancestral background.

This site focuses on your DNA’s privacy and protection when looking into your genealogical records. You can use their open forums to meet, discuss, and share family history research with others.

Pricing

FamilyTreeDNA offers different DNA tests for a variety of prices. Their basic package starts at just $79 and covers a primary breakdown of your origins. Additionally, FamilyTreeDNA has one the largest and most widespread Y-DNA tests on the market and it is priced at $499.

DNA Testing

FamilyTreeDNA has three main types of tests: Y-DNA (finds the family history on your father’s side), mtDNA (mother’s line), and Family Finder (discovers your origins and relatives). With each, you’ll receive a basic swab kit and detailed instructions outlining how to use it.

Historical Records

FamilyTreeDNA has a comprehensive database with new records being added daily. Currently, the database contains 1,205,136 records, including over 800K Y-DNA records and 200K+ mtFull Sequence records. You’ll be able to see how your family history has progressed as your ancestors moved from place to place.

With a membership, you can start to add and join group projects and create your own. You can use the family tree-building tools and extensive site database to find old biographies, shared newspaper clippings, parish records, old photos, and other family documents.

Time To Get Results

Kits shipped to the U.S. and Canada typically arrive between 5–7 business days, while international orders may take up to 3–5 business weeks.

Once FamilyTreeDNA receives your DNA sample, the company will send it directly to the lab for testing. Result processing times vary depending on the test type:

● Family Finder results: 2 to 4 weeks

● mtDNA results: 6 to 8 weeks

● Y-DNA results: 3 to 6 weeks

Pros

● Your results are protected and secure

● Extensive genealogical records

Cons

● There are no searchable databases for confirmed records

FindMyPast is a UK-based online genealogy service with extensive census records, birth data, obituaries, and more. You can find your family with their easy-to-use searchable database and dig further by sending in your DNA.

The site even allows you to look through its records for free with its 14-day all-access pass and gives you a chance to see if a membership is worth it.

Pricing

The 14-day free trial allows you to search through FindMyPast’s public records and get a good sense of how the site works. When you’re ready you can make a payment to continue your research. FindMyPast has subscriptions starting at $10.75 per month and their DNA test starts at $89.

DNA Testing

FindMyPast offers an ancestry DNA test. The kit will help to reveal your family history. FindMyPast also accepts DNA tests from Living DNA, AncestryDNA, 23andMe, MyHeritage, and Family Tree DNA. The company will then help to connect you to living relatives.

Historical Records

You can use your DNA to look through some of the historical records available on FindMyPast. Search through national archives, census records, public births, marriage data, parish registers, and death records. They also are connected to Irish Roman Catholic parish records.

Time To Get Results

These DNA kits usually take 6-8 weeks for the results to be uploaded to your private portal. You can search through their records in the meantime and find results just by typing in your name.

Pros

● Tons of affiliates and partners

● Several free online tools

Cons

● The site doesn’t provide you with leads to local histories or specific records

Ancestry DNA is a leading DNA testing service and one of the best online genealogy websites available. With access to multiple lines of research and various databases, Ancestry DNA has the ability to provide you with robust historical insights and geographic details.

Pricing

There are multiple services and products available through Ancestry DNA. If you are planning on doing a full DNA analysis, it will cost around $99-$199. After sending in your kit, you can also sign up for a membership to dive further into your family history. The U.S. Discovery package costs around $24.99 per month and the World Explorer package costs $39.99 per month.

DNA Testing

Ancestry DNA offers three types of DNA testing: AncestryDNA® (to discover where your family is from), AncestryDNA® + Family Tree (to uncover the full story of your family history), and AncestryDNA® Traits (to learn more about your personal traits).

Historical Records

This site’s historical records are one of its best features. With a membership, you can self-search the details of your physical lineage dating back to the 16th century. You can also become part of Ancestry’s DNA database by adding in your local history and biographical information, uploading old photos and stories of your family, and connecting with others with similar historical backgrounds.

Time To Get Results

The DNA test itself will take around 6-8 weeks to get, but you can start researching your family background right away. If you don’t know where to start, you can always ask AncestryDNA’s professional team (for an additional fee). They will set you up with one of their ProGenealogists (i.e., specialized family historians) to help you find the more difficult records on your family (i.e war records, land records, passenger lists, and other data). This can come in handy if you come from certain backgrounds, such as Jewish or African heritage, which often requires specialized searches.

Pros

● Gives you tons of leads into your family history with a simple DNA sample

● Personalized searches available for an additional fee

Cons

● Some regions are not as well-researched as others

23andMe is the industry standard when it comes to genealogy tests. This biotechnology company enables you to get a comprehensive ancestry breakdown, personalized health data, and more.

Pricing

23andMe’s pricing is very straightforward. The basic package covers your ancestry test. From there, the prices increase due to extra features and yearly memberships that give you access to premiere genetic reports. The basic test cost is $99 and memberships start at $29 per month.

DNA Testing

23andMe offers an Ancestry + Traits test (includes ancestry percentages and geographic region breakdown) and a Health + Ancestry Service (includes everything in the Ancestry + Traits test plus personalized genetic insights).

Historical Records

23andMe does not work off the exact historical records that the other sites do, but it still gives you plenty of historical data. You can find out how closely you’re related to past human species and it even gives you a good look into your online genealogy. There are also options to study your personal anthropology through the ancestral composition and generational timeline and utilize their family tree tool.

Time To Get Results

This DNA test offers some of the quickest results, which should be delivered to you in three to five weeks.

Pros

● Easy-to-understand reports

● Personalized health data

● Fast results

Cons

● No individual historical record

HomeDNA is a genetic testing company with a wide range of at-home DNA tests to learn more about your family, health, and even pets.

Pricing

HomeDNA’s prices range from $40- $200. Depending on how detailed you want your search to be, you can choose from multiple tests and see the specific data from each. You can also purchase the at-home kits in stores, like Walgreens, CVS, and Walmart.

DNA Testing

As mentioned earlier, HomeDNA offers many tests. These include an origins ancestry test, maternal lineage test, paternal lineage test, and more. Samples are only tested by the company’s labs to ensure accurate results.

Historical Records

HomeDNA doesn’t have you doing your own research the way some of the other genealogy sites do. Depending on your test type, you can get immigration records, paternal and maternal lineage details, and more.

Time To Get Results

Depending on which test you take, you can likely get your test results almost immediately. Some of the tests consider multiple genetic similarities or compare multiple data records, and those can take 6-8 weeks. Regardless, each test tells you how long you’ll have to wait to hear back.

Pros

● Wide variety of tests

● Available in stores

● No hidden fees

Cons

● There are no individual historical records

LivingDNA is one of the top five global DNA testing firms. They provide simple and accessible results so you can know yourself better. LivingDNA prides itself on its privacy standard and commitment to genealogy research.

Pricing

There are three different DNA kits you can choose from. The Ancestral DNA kit includes your ancestral report and costs $99. You can also get a DNA kit that focuses primarily on wellness, with insights into ancestral medical conditions, for $129. You can also combine the two tests and add on other upgrades and extras for $179+.

DNA Testing

With LivingDNA, you can test your DNA for nutrition, fitness, and allergens, as well as for your ancestral background.

Historical Records

LivingDNA looks through records across 80 regions and subregions to curate detailed reports and help users find genetic matches. LivingDNA sorts through data from each region to give you further insight into your genetic family history. You can also connect with potential family members and send them messages through LivingDNA’s Family Matching Tool.

Time To Get Results

LivingDNA is dedicated to showing you the subregions your ancestors were located in. This process can take up to 6-8 weeks, but select tests can get back to you within 72 hours.

Pros

● No monthly subscription fee

● Top African American Genealogy tests

Cons

● Customers have complained that results have taken longer than the website suggests

MyHeritage is an online genealogy platform that allows you to add and create your family tree with your own data and pictures. You can even create a private family site with maps, charts, and timelines.

MyHeritage provides access to local library records, city directories, census data, and more. Once you’ve added your information and purchased your DNA kit, you can start to look for your family members.

Pricing

MyHeritage DNA kits are often on sale but are regularly priced at $89. The annual memberships range from $129 – $299, which enables you to gain access to MyHeritage’s smart matches and advanced DNA features.

DNA Testing

With a quick swab of your cheek, MyHeritage’s DNA test unlocks tons of information about your heritage. Every test is broken down by percentages and can help to match you with potential DNA relatives.

Historical Records

MyHeritage pulls its data from multiple sources. With 18.7 billion historical records and verified sources, you can find important pieces of information relating to your family. For example, some users were able to access family members’ written names in British and Irish newspapers, newspaper directories, international records, national records, and more – all found in MyHeritage’s easily searchable database.

Time To Get Results

You will start to receive matches 3-4 weeks after the lab receives your sample. With a membership, you can start using some of the site’s other tools and features right away. For instance, you can colorize old black-and-white photos and start your family history search.

Pros

● Many records are available like military records, newspaper directories, parish registers, and more

● Free family tree tool

Cons

● You will not get any health results with your DNA test

What’s the Difference Between Genealogy and People Search?

Genealogy refers to the study of families, family history, and the tracing of lineages. It takes into account your genetic data, as well as the historical context of your family’s location and their origins. This research could help you connect with lost family members.

People Search, on the other hand, uses public records available online to find a specific person. This person could be a possible relative, friend, roommate, new coworker, etc.

Who Is Genealogy For?

If you’ve ever been curious about where you came from and want to learn more about your kinship, genealogy is for you. Knowing your family origins can give a greater connection to the past and it can even help to form your future.

These DNA tests take into account your genealogy, and many can even inform you about potential risks to your health based on that genealogy research. It can also help you connect with communities you didn’t know you had ties to.

Where to Start With Genealogy?

With so many genealogy websites, it’s hard to tell which is best, especially when there is a large market for different types of genealogy apps, free genealogy websites, and varying record searches.

Since genealogy is broad and the resources available are plentiful, it’s important to decide what you are looking for when you start your research. For instance, ask yourself:

● Am I looking to make a family tree?

● Do I want to find proof of my family through documents?

● Do I want to know my ethnic background?

● Do I want to connect with other family members?

● Am I trying to find or restore family photos?

● Do I want to know what my DNA says about my overall health?

How to Choose the Best Genealogy Website for You

First, you have to decide what your goal is. Maybe you want to build a family tree or search for a medical history. Different sites have different focuses, so deciding what you want to know will help you choose one. Consider whether there are different tests included with your sample, tools to connect with people with similar DNA, and options to cross-reference with other DNA tests.

Second, make a budget. These tests can be pricey and the recurring memberships can add up quickly. Check for any annual and monthly charges, sales and promotions, and free trial options before you buy.

Third, protect yourself and be aware of what each website is doing with the data you provide. DNA tests include tons of personal information that should always be secure and protected. Nothing should be shared or stored without your permission. Check the privacy policies and customer reviews before choosing a genealogy site.

FAQs

What Is The Most Accurate Genealogy Website?

Since genealogy covers a lot of information, you want to ensure it is accurate and up-to-date. HomeDNA provides the most accurate breakdown of your DNA. Their specific tests give you only facts about your DNA and you can decide how you want to continue your research.

What Is the Best Free Genealogy Site?

MyHeritage is the best genealogy site. This free site is the easiest to navigate, with free searches and free family tree-building tools available. With other sites, there are lots of hidden fees or purchasable add-ons. But, MyHeritage makes the process easy and everything remains affordable.

What Are The Privacy Concerns Surrounding DNA Testing?

If you are worried about what happens to your DNA after you take your test, look at the terms and conditions of every site. These sites will have different disclaimers about their security and usage. Since HomeDNA and 23andMe have private labs for testing and other companies use public labs, your personal information will be better protected by those providers.

Bottom Line

There are a lot of genealogy sites out there. When you look into your past and family history, you gain a better understanding of who you are and where you come from.

AncestryDNA is the best genealogy site when first getting started on your journey of self-discovery through genealogy. However, all the sites listed in this article are reputable and provide accurate results.