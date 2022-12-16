Best PS5 Deals Available This Weekend: Exclusive Games And 2022

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors.

Holiday savings events are in full swing, giving you one last chance to save on PS5 games and accessories before we roll into 2023. Black Friday may have had some of the best prices of the year–but the current slate of deals is a close second. Whether you’re shopping for a PS5 exclusive, fancy new headset, or need another DualSense, dozens of great PS5 products are currently on sale.

If you haven’t played GameSpot’s GOTY, Elden Ring, today you can pick it up for just $45. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for the game since it launched in February, making this a great time to check out the open-world adventure. Several other open-world titles are seeing price cuts, including Dying Light 2 for $30, Far Cry 6 for $17, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales for $25.

On the sports side of things, you’ll find PGA Tour 2K23 for $35 and Madden NFL 23 for $35. Riders Republic is also getting a generous discount, as you can pick up the extreme sports simulator for just $23.

Once you’re done checking out all the game deals, don’t forget about accessories. Right now, you can score a preowned DualSense for $45, or upgrade your headset with the Sony Inzone H7 for $148, down from $230. And if your PS5 is starting to overflow with games, consider picking up the WD Black 1TB SN850 Internal SSD for $150.

Plenty of other great PS5 games and accessories are on sale, and we’ve put together a list of the best deals below.