Best, Worst Times To Get Out Of FL For Christmas, New Year’s





FLORIDA — This year, more than 100 million Americans, including 6.3 million Floridians, are expected to take to the roads to reach their holiday destinations, according to AAA’s winter holiday travel prediction. Experts recommend planning ahead to avoid traffic on the busiest travel days of the year.

AAA estimates those Floridians who drive for the holiday will travel 50 miles or more away from home between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. That’s an increase of nearly 108,000 people over last year and a new record-high for the year-end holiday travel period in Florida. “Despite inflationary pressures, consumers remain resilient and dedicated to travel this year, and the holidays will be no different,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Americans are spending more on travel than any other time in the past two years. The good news is the cost for a holiday road trip will be less expensive than anticipated, now that gas prices are on the way down.”

Gas Prices are Falling Fast Holiday road trippers are getting the early gift of plunging prices at the pump. The state average has declined 52 cents per gallon since Nov. 16 and should get even cheaper as we approach the holidays.

On Friday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $3.06 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s 18 cents per gallon less than a year ago. Visit Gasprices.AAA.com to view daily gas prices. “Since most Americans have already made their holiday travel plans, these plunging pump prices may not necessarily lead to more auto travelers,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “What we often see instead is consumers reallocating the added savings, spending more on hotels, shopping and dining out.”

Busiest Corridors and Best/Worst Times to Travel Drivers should prepare for delays, particularly in and around major metro areas. Nationwide, drivers could see travel times increase by 25 percent, according to INRIX, a provider of transportation analytics and insights.

The most congested days on the road are forecast to be Friday before Christmas, Dec. 27 and 28, and on Monday, Jan. 2. INRIX predicts the single busiest travel day will be Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bob Pishue is a transportation analyst with INRIX. “With pre-pandemic levels of travelers hitting the road this holiday, drivers must be prepared for delays in and around major metro areas,” he said in a AAA news release. “Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the afternoon commute.” Here are the best and worst times to travel in the coming weeks, according to AAA: Dec. 23, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dec. 24, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 11 a.m. or after 7 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dec. 25, 2022 Experts expect minimal delays on Christmas Day.

Dec. 26, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 12 p.m. or after 7 p.m. Worst time to travel: Between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Dec. 27, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 28, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 29, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 30, 2022 Best time to travel: Before 2 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dec. 31, 2022 Experts expect minimal delays.

Jan. 1, 2023 Experts expect minimal delays

Jan. 2, 2023 Best time to travel: Before 3 p.m. or after 8 p.m. Worst time to travel: From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Automobiles, Planes, Trains and Cruises Nationwide, 90 percent of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations. In Florida, nearly 5.8 million residents will take at least one holiday road trip. That’s 110,000 more than last year and a 2 percent increase from 2019.

Air travel will see a 14 percent increase over last year, with nearly 7.2 million Americans expected to fly. Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days, the auto club said. “If the distance is not reasonable to drive, more people are flying to maximize the time spent at their destination,” Haas adds. “Conversely, if the travel distances are reasonable and more than one or two people in the household are taking the trip, it may be more cost-effective to drive rather than buy multiple air tickets and rent a car.” In addition to increased cars on the roads, AAA predicts that more travelers will take to the skies this year. AAA predicts that 7,170,000 people will take a plane this holiday season, a 14 percent increase over last year. “Flights and airports will be packed this holiday season, reminiscent of pre-pandemic days,” AAA said in a news release. “Demand for flights has surged despite higher airline ticket prices.” Experts recommend leaving for the airport early to allow for delays at TSA security lines. Travelers can also avoid checking a bag if they want more flexibility in case of delayed, cancelled, or redirected flights.