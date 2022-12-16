‘Better than GHD’s’ – Remington straighteners only £25 in Amazon





Hundreds of retailers have been releasing deals over the last month, and Amazon are continuing some of their deals into December, so shoppers can save on Christmas shopping.

Hair tools are usually popular on Christmas wishlists, and Amazon has slashed the prices of many of its grooming and haircare products. Remington is one of the most well-known brands in haircare, with a wide range of tools including hair dryers, curling wands, hair clippers and air stylers. In Amazon’s sale, the Remington Shine Therapy straighteners are reduced to £23.99, saving shoppers 70 percent off the original price of £79.99. Buy: Remington Shine Therapy straighteners (£23.99)

The straighteners are infused with Moroccan Argan Oil and Vitamin E, to tackle frizz and to add healthy-looking shine to the hair. The tool features a digital temperature display with nine heat settings, ranging from 150 – 230 degrees and has fast 15 second heat-up time, for quick and easy styling. A heatproof pouch is included with the straighteners, and they also feature a handy auto-shut off function which gives peace of mind after styling. The floating plates also offer even pressure on the hair during styling, and the micro conditioners help to add glossiness throughout the process.

The straighteners have been collecting positive reviews on Amazon, with some calling them ‘amazing’. Sharon said: ”Better than my GHDs….couldn’t believe how great these are, hair is super straight.” Lesley Beatty commented: ”Absolutely the best hair straighteners I have ever used and I own GHD ones, these are amazing and so cheap, I bought another two pairs for my two daughters and they love them too!!’ Rachel also added: ”I purchased them after looking at the reviews. Instantly impressed & happy with my purchase. I have really thick hair, so usually struggle to get straighters to straighten my hair in one go. One sweep through each piece of hair and it was straight! Really happy for the money. Used twice now and happy both times. Would recommend.”