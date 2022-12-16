Bing Crosby’s Winter Wonderland Comes to Life in the Metaverse

LONDON, England, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The estate of Bing Crosby & Primary Wave Music, together with Vegas City Limited, have announced that the King of Christmas will be taking on a new digital life, bringing his timeless holiday spirit to the metaverse. Located in Decentraland, the world’s largest user-owned virtual social world, Bing Crosby’s Winter Wonderland is an online activation that begins on December 15 and lasts until the end of the year, returning in 2023 as an annual holiday tradition.

Watch the trailer here for the Decentraland Winter Wonderland Experience.

Jump in here: https://events.decentraland.org/event/?id=74b1d177-1a5e-43c2-8d60-434377ace021

This is the Bing Crosby estate’s first foray into the metaverse and establishes a new media platform to present his holiday radio shows, merchandise, videos, and more.

Bing Crosby’s Winter Wonderland presents an amusement park within Decentraland that features a love letter to the aesthetic of a classic Bing Crosby Christmas. Community members will be able to experience newly designed mini-games themed for the holiday season, a “Bing’s Sweater Shop” for members to buy Bing Crosby Christmas sweaters, a dozen jolly music experiences, a Bing Museum, and more. Decentraland citizens will be able to buy Bing Crosby virtual Christmas Sweatshirts for their avatars to wear.

“The Crosby family is thrilled to partner with Primary Wave Music, Vegas City & Decentraland to expand Bing’s brand in a non-traditional manner. A business savvy brand-builder, and a firm believer in the wonders of technology, this activation suits Bing’s legacy well,” said Harry Crosby, the son of Bing Crosby.

“Bing Crosby was the first ever multi-media star dominating motion pictures, radio, TV, and now we (Primary Wave Music) and the Bing Crosby Estate continue this tradition with Bing’s first foray into the metaverse, leveraging a new media platform to showcase and present his iconic works,” states Rob Dippold (Partner & President of Digital Strategy for Primary Wave Music). “As we strive to continue to build his legacy we view Decentraland as a new kind of channel which enables existing audiences to easily experience the wonders of a Metaverse for the first time. With this non-traditional medium we can reach new audiences as well as present immersive storytelling and engage with fans in a more meaningful and profound level.”

“This initial holiday season is one of many Bing initiatives and winter wonderlands in the metaverse as we continue to tell his story, going behind the scenes and using never-before-seen content from the estate’s archives to celebrate, present and introduce his career, music, and talent in new and creative ways,” said James Ashton, CEO of Vegas City.

The Winter Wonderland experience brings to life Bing Crosby’s iconic aesthetic that millions of folks think of when they think of the Christmas season. This activation was designed to offer metaverse citizens a connection to the past, these are the must-see areas players should visit within Bing’s Winter Wonderland:

Bing’s Christmas lounge: an old fashioned, cozy living room with fireplace and a TV showing a Black & White Bing Crosby Christmas TV specials;

Bing’s Museum: displaying original photos from Bing’s estate;

Bing’s Sweater shop: Bing Crosby xmas sweaters for fans to purchase;

The mini games were pioneered by the Vegas City team, who are accomplished metaverse architects and game developers who worked with La Liga to develop their metaverse activation. The activation centers around ‘Swing with Bing’, a crazy golf minigame that pays homage to his historic Crosby Clambake, which is today one of modern golf’s biggest annual events known as the PGA’s AT&T Pro-Am. Swing with Bing winners will be able to claim wearables and other rewards.

Gather with digital community this December in Decentraland to experience Bing Crosby’s Winter Wonderland. Follow us on Twitter for more details and unannounced presents.

About Bing Crosby

Bing Crosby was the 20th century’s greatest multi-media star — acclaimed in the worlds of recording, radio and motion pictures and honored by all three on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He was the most recorded voice in history. Bing recorded 41 #1 hits, including “White Christmas” – a best-seller for five decades. At the time of his passing in 1977, Bing Crosby was still the biggest-selling recording star of all time, certified by the Guinness Book of World Records. He won the 1944 Oscar for Best Actor in Going My Way.

About Vegas City

Vegas City is the metaverse premier entertainment destination and the largest commercial zone is Decentraland. It has a team of Decentraland specialists who have the vision and technical know-how to push the platform to the max and create memorable and ground breaking Metaverse experiences.

About Decentraland

Launched in 2020, Decentraland is a virtual social world powered by the Ethereum blockchain and the first decentralized metaverse. Within the Decentraland platform, users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications as well as socialize and attend a wide range of daily community-driven events. Decentraland is unique in that it is owned, created, and governed by the people who use it every day. Through the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), users can submit proposals and even apply for grants for the community to vote on.

About Primary Wave Music:

Primary Wave Music is the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world. The company is home to some of the most iconic songwriters, artists, and record labels across the history of recorded music, including Sun Records, Bob Marley, Prince, Stevie Nicks, James Brown, Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, Whitney Houston, Bing Crosby, Olivia Newton-John, and many more. The songs represented by Primary Wave include over 800 Top 10 singles, and over 400 #1 hits. Throughout the company’s 16-year existence, Primary Wave Music has embraced an entrepreneurial spirit, offering, and executing proactive one-of-a-kind ideas, unique services, and marketing campaigns for our artists. As a company, we strive for excellence in the pursuit of iconic artists and catalogs that not only reflect great artistry, but impact and influence culture.

Contact Information:

James Ashton

CEO

james@vegascity.org

+44 776 995 1936

Image 1: Bing Crosby Winter Wonderland

Avatars having a snowball fight near the entrance to the Winter Wonderland

Image 2: The Bing Crosby Xmas Lounge

Warm up in the Bing Crosby Xmas Lounge and decorate your Xmas Tree while watching Bing Crosby on the old-fashioned TV set.

