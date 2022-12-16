Black Adam, Stargirl and Other Movies & TV Shows on HBO Max This

The holiday season may be in full swing, but it’s still the season of superhero franchises for HBO Max. With a ton of DC news dropping about new movies and cancelations, HBO Max has a busy week to pick up the slack. Thankfully, with a full library and Black Adam coming to the service this week, people will be preoccupied with their screens. Aside from DC movies and TV shows, HBO Max has Golden Globe-nominated films to watch ahead of award season and new shows to explore.





Black Adam Hits Streaming for the First Time

One of the most hyped-up movies by both the cast and fans alike this year has been Black Adam, which hits streaming this week on HBO Max. Despite being a box-office flop, Black Adam is a breath of fresh air to the DC Universe, and actor Dwayne Johnson especially wants to be a part of it. But is Teth-Adam worthy enough to warrant a spot in the new DCU? Only time will tell.

Black Adam follows an ancient superhero who bestowed the powers of Egyptian gods from the ancient wizard Shazam. With all the powers combined, he’s an unstoppable force of nature with no one stopping him. In the movie, he’s released from magical imprisonment to save the nation of Kahndag from the crime syndicate Intergang. The film received mixed reviews upon release, but it’s a fun movie to watch with the family during the holiday season.

Soar With Wonder Woman One Last Time

As if the cancelation of Batgirl wasn’t enough, the DCU has decided to shake things up again by announcing that Wonder Woman 3 won’t be moving forward. It’s a shame because while Wonder Woman 1984 was surprisingly disappointing, the film that started it all is recognized as a milestone in superhero cinema. The DCU has always had a rocky journey, especially compared to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Wonder Woman proved that DC was still worth keeping an eye on.

Wonder Woman centers around the Amazon princess Diana Prince, who leaves her secluded island to help stop World War I and her enemy Ares. With American pilot and spy Steve Trevor, the two set out into the real world, where she’s confronted with humanity’s morals and questions about her own life. With very few superhero movies led by women, Wonder Woman finally gave women something to look up to in the world of heroes, so it’s a shame the property has been handled so poorly in recent years.

The Banshees of Inisherin Delivers Tragicomedy and Splendid Performances

The Banshees of Inisherin is the most nominated film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards with eight nominations, and now HBO Max subscribers can see what the fuss is about. Irish actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson lead a heartbreaking tale of two friends in 1923 whose friendship ends abruptly. It’s a simple premise, but it rings true to life and sometimes the unfortunate fate that happens when relationships end. For those looking for something subtler than an action-packed superhero battle this weekend, The Banshees of Inisherin is right up their alley.

The Staircase Is a Startling True Story

​​​​​​​The Golden Globe nominations don’t stop there, as HBO took home more numbers with its television series. Of course, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus and Barry were top contenders, but Colin Firth’s performance in The Staircase also managed to pull out a nomination. In the miniseries based on a true story, Firth portrays novelist Michael Peterson, who’s convicted of murdering his wife, Kathleen. Michael’s conviction splits his family in half, with siblings betraying each other over the truth.

Call Me Kat Is a Comedy Must-Watch

​​​​​​​An underrated show to put on a watchlist this weekend is Call Me Kat, which stars Mayim Bialik in the lead role as a 39-year-old single woman named Kat who runs a cat café in Louisville and struggles to find purpose in life. Kat also finds her hard to impress her overbearing mother, who constantly tries to set her up with new men. More recently, the show garnered attention because of the death of one of its supporting cast members Leslie Jordan, whose best known for his roles on Will & Grace and American Horror Story. Because the show aired on Fox originally, the likelihood of the show getting canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery is low, but viewers should still take the time to watch the show just in case the powers that be decide to clean house again.

Catch Up on Stargirl Before Season 3 Starts Streaming

Stargirl just aired its third and final season on The CW, which means it’s time to go back and binge-watch the first two seasons before the third starts streaming on HBO Max. As part of the Arrowverse, the series follows Los Angeles high school student Courtney Whitmore who finds the Cosmic Staff, a powerful weapon previously used by Starman. She uses the title Stargirl to become a leader of the next generation of heroes, the reincarnated Justice Society of America. While the role of Stargirl has been previously portrayed by Britt Irvin of Smallville and Sarah Grey on Legends of Tomorrow, Brec Bassinger’s version is a much younger and inexperienced version that shows her coming into the superhero status. Other members of the Justice Society of America include Wildcat II, Hourman II and Doctor Mid-Nite II.