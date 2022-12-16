Blockbuster Canceled at Netflix After One Season

Perhaps Blockbuster Video and Netflix are like oil and water, as the former rivals just cannot seem to coexist. Years after the video rental industry was decimated by the rise of Netflix and other streaming services, the new sitcom Blockbuster sought to capitalize on the nostalgia many felt when recalling how it was to walk the aisles looking for a movie or two for the weekend. The series was set in the final brick-and-mortar Blockbuster Video store in the United States as its staff worked their hardest to stay in business.





But Blockbuster hasn’t caught on as well as Netflix execs were hoping for, as word is the show won’t be moving forward. Variety reports that Netflix has officially canceled the show after just one season, though the news is not particularly surprising. It has struggled with viewership, failing to crack the Netflix Top 10 in the U.S. after its premiere, though it managed to do so in Australia and Canada. In addition to low viewership, the series was met with bad reviews, scoring a rotten 22% rating at Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score that’s also rotten at 45%.

This marks just the latest show in a long line of them that has been canceled after just one or two seasons at Netflix. Recently, Warrior Nun was axed after two seasons, though its fans are hoping to save the show with a social media campaign. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, The Midnight Club, and Resident Evil were all also canceled after single seasons in recent months as well.

Blockbuster Gets Canceled by Netflix. Ironic?

Blockbuster was created by Vanessa Ramos. Its ensemble cast featured Randall Park, Melissa Fumero, Ola Merediz, Tyler Alvarez, Madeleine Arthur, J. B. Smoove, Kamaia Fairburn, Leonard Robinson, and Keegan Connor Tracy. Ramos and Park executive produced with John Davis, John Fox, David Caspe, and Jackie Clarke. Bridger Winegar, Robert Petrovic, and Payman Benz produced.

Netflix was hopeful about the series when it was first ordered. At the time, Ramos said that working on the project was a “dream come true,” giving credit to Netflix for “being on board with so many weird jokes.” The feeling was mutual as Netflix’s Tracey Pakosta said that it was a “no-brainer” to move forward with the show.

“When Vanessa and David first came in and shared this idea for a comedy series, we were immediately excited,” Pakosta said. “This is ultimately the story of a dedicated group of co-workers, with a lot of heart.”

You can watch the first and only season of Blockbuster on Netflix.