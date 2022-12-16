BNB Chain Aims to Onboard 10K New Builders to Web3 Globally

A new global builder’s program will launch in january with the goal of attracting top talent.

BNB Chain Launches Builder Program

BNB Chain is launching a free structured learning pathway and community to educate and support developers to build projects on BNB Chain in partnership with Turkey-based education platform Patika.dev.

The nine-month program will onboard 10,000 developers to Web3

Open to anyone who wants to build their own decentralized applications (Dapps) on BNB Chain.

Upon completion, participants will be connected with the BNB Chain team to pitch their projects and will receive tailored support based on their needs.

BNB Chain, the world’s largest smart contract blockchain in terms of daily active users and Patika.dev, the Turkish learning platform for developing in Web3, announced they will be launching a comprehensive learning pathway for development on BNB Chain. Applications begin on Dec 15, 2022.

The free, nine-month training program will begin on January 13, 2023, and is open to both Web3 beginners and experts who want to build Dapps on BNB Chain. The program – which aims to onboard 10,000 developers globally – will provide guided support through cohort-based learning, office hours, mentoring support, a Discord server, and community networking. Those who complete the final project will have a chance to connect with the BNB Chain team and pitch their projects. They will then receive tailored support based on their needs.

Gwendolyn Regina, Investment Director at BNB Chain, said:

“Our partnership with Patika.dev will help drive our mission to educate at scale so that more quality projects can be built in Web3. The course aims to reach 10,000 developers and will equip them with the tools required to bring their ideas to life on BNB Chain.”

The program is aimed at not only developers already in the space but also at newcomers with Regina sharing that “our goal is to provide a key resource for both web2 and Web3 developers that want to accelerate their career in Web3 and build innovative and exciting dApps on BNB Chain.”

The need for Web3 talent is growing, with a near 400% growth in jobs related to cryptocurrency and blockchain last year, according to a LinkedIn study. This growth is shifting sentiment and increasing appetite for more Web3 education and support. Continuing on from the success of previous BNB Chain development courses and by making the program accessible to more people, Web3 projects will increase in quality and ultimately support the future of Web3.

Content modules will include cryptography, Web3 fundamentals, BNB Chain fundamentals, Solidity fundamentals, and program development on BNB Chain. Throughout the course, developers will work through real-life examples to create their own applications and smart contracts.

Gulcan Yayla, Co-founder and CEO of Patika.dev said:

“We have a community of 135,000 developers who are very interested in not only consuming crypto and blockchain news, but in learning how to develop new Web3 products. The rising popularity of BNB Chain globally and in Turkey, our base country, and its capabilities bring us a great opportunity to onboard our community to BNB Chain technology. We’re excited and proud to work closely with the BNB Chain team to produce the best onboarding experience for developers around the world.”

The Patika.dev program is open for all developers globally that want to build on BNB Chain.

Applications open from December 15, 2022 and the programme will start on January 13th 2023 and run for nine months. Those wanting to join the program can sign up here, where they will need to verify their Proof of Concept (PoC), and successful projects will be evaluated by BNB Chain.

What is BNB Chain:

Previously known as the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), BNB Chain is a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain that is powered by Binance. It consists of BNB Beacon Chain and BNB Smart Chain, EVM compatible and facilitating a multi-chain ecosystem. Through the concept of MetaFI, BNB Chain aims to build the infrastructure to power the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem.

What is Patika.dev:

Patika.dev trains developers at scale and creates talent ecosystems for companies all over the world. Its online learning platform currently has 135,000+ developers, growing ~10% MoM. This is a great opportunity to onboard developers to Web3 with the right structure and support mechanisms. Since March 2022, Patika.dev has onboarded 8,000+ developers to Web3. It has also built partnerships with more than 30 university student clubs and many communities worldwide.

