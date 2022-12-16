Bond denied for Arya Singh, woman accused of leaving Baby June in

WEST PALM BEACH — A woman accused of leaving her newborn, who she told deputies she believed was dead, in the Boynton Beach Inlet in 2018 was denied bond for first-degree murder Friday.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Boynton Beach resident Arya Singh, 29, early Thursday, more than four years after an off-duty firefighter found her 2-day-old infant floating face down in the ocean. She appeared Friday before Judge Ted Booras, who ordered she be held without bail in the Palm Beach County Jail.

Brittany Christoffel, who became lead detective on the case after it grew cold, watched from the front row of the jailhouse courtroom gallery. She, in conjunction with the sheriff department’s forensic lab, used a public genealogy database to find relatives of the infant, ultimately leading her to Singh. She said Thursday that Singh was solely responsible for the child’s death.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office believe Baby June — so named because she was found on June 1, 2018 — was alive at the time her mother is accused of placing her in the water. She died by asphyxiation, Christoffel said Thursday.

Singh’s attorney, Michael Salnick, declined to comment after Friday’s proceedings.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.