Bose headphones and speakers are at all-time lows in Amazon sale

If you’ve been waiting for deals on Bose’s popular headphones, earbuds, Bluetooth speakers and more, now’s the time to act thanks to a sale at Amazon. You can pick up Bose’s popular QuietComfort 45 wireless ANC headphones at an all-time low price of $229 ($100 off), the QuietComfort Earbuds II for $249 (17 percent off) and the highly rated SoundLink Flex Bluetooth portable speaker for just $129, or 13 percent off.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 earned a strong Engadget review score thanks in part to the excellent sound quality. They offer crisp highs, robust mids and deep bass when a song demands it. At the same time, the active noise cancellation is highly effective in a wide range of environments like a train, office or coffee shop. They also come with handy onboard controls for playing/pausing music, and battery life is an impressive 22.5 hours. We’ve seen them as low as $249 in the past, but you can grab them today for just $229.

Another popular Bose product is the new QuietComfort Earbuds II. They garnered an excellent 87 Engadget review score thanks to the world-beating active noise cancellation and solid sound quality that you can tweak to your liking with a graphic EQ tool. Even though they only just came out in September, you can pick up a pair for $249, or $50 off the regular price.

Finally, if you’re looking for a rugged Bluetooth speaker that delivers on sound quality, Bose’s SoundLink Flex is on sale for $129, or 13 percent off. It’s water, dust and dirt resistant, and even floats to the surface if you drop it in water. Bose promises “astonishing audio performance” thanks to custom transducers and dual-opposing passive radiators that deliver clarity and “bass you can feel in your chest.”

Those are just a few of the many items on sale; you’ll also find discounts on other Bluetooth speakers like the Soundlink Revolve+, the high-end Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Solo 5 TV Soundbar and more.

