British tourists warned of ‘dramatic’ queues next summer

A new Entry-Exit System (EES) will be enforced from 2023. Tourism officials have warned the new system could increase queues for tourists.

The new rules, which apply to the UK since it left the EU, include fingerprint scans and captured facial images.

The system is likely to particularly impact those travelling by car as they will need to register for it.

ABTA’s director of public affairs, Luke Petherbridge told the House of Lords committee: “Across the industry there is pretty widespread concern about that.

“It will dramatically increase processing time for UK tourists. That is going to be a process that takes a significant amount of time. You are talking a matter of at least, several minutes instead of the 30 seconds or so that you may pass through the border.

