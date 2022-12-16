Britons ‘dragged’ into 55% bill as rule branded ‘punishment on

“Outgoings, like care costs or supporting children or grandchildren, have the potential to swallow up a large chunk of this, even just a short time into later life.”

For this reason, Mr Pickford stresses planning ahead will be essential for those approaching retirement.

This will help Britons understand if they are on track to breach the allowance, but also to weigh up benefits of continuing to contribute to a pension versus other savings options.

For this reason, the expert said many more people are turning their backs on pension saving as a way to fund later life.

Instead, many are opting to use their pension as a tax-efficient way to pass down wealth.

Mr Pickford added: “All the time your money is in a pension, it is growing free of income and CGT and for those lucky enough to have built up other savings, it’s likely a pension will be the last pot to access.”

