Brutal Chechen warlord releases ‘positively absurd’ propaganda

Ramzan Kadyrov shared a bizarre video this week that many viewers have mockingly compared to North Korean propaganda. The Russian propaganda video shows the Chechen warlord shooting a Kalashnikov into the sky and clumsily running alongside military SUVs. The short thirty-second clip is interspersed with slow-motion black-and-white shots of Mr Kadyrov in full battle fatigues.

The notoriously brutal warlord can also be seen splashing through large puddles of water while the military vehicles drive around him in circles.

The occupants of the vehicles hang out of the window and also fire into the air.

It was immediately compared to videos released by North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, as well as 1980s action montages.

Harold Chambers, a North Caucasus analyst, summed up many viewers’ feelings as he tweeted: “Words fail me… Positively absurd propaganda video from Kadyrov.”

JUST IN: Putin readies second nuclear weapon this week