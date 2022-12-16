Call of Duty Devs Drop Update On Raids

New details have emerged for Call of Duty Raids, which debuted yesterday, Dec. 14. In a new set of patch notes released by Activision, it was confirmed the Raid Episodes would be released seasonally, incorporating an “exciting mix of combat and puzzles” for trios to dive into. The studio further confirmed that Raids would run for five seasons, with a brand-new story picking up from where the Modern Warfare II campaign left off.

To access the Raid, players must pick up a Raid assignment, which can be unlocked in any of the following ways. Players can either complete daily challenges inside multiplayer or Special Ops modes, secure a top twenty finish within any Warzone 2 Battle Royale playlist, or use the final exfil helicopter with a minimum of $30,000 in cash in DMZ.

If successful, the Raid assignment will expire after one week, and players will be required to build their own team as there’ll be no matchmaking. Raid drops will be randomised, and if a Raid is completed multiple times, players can receive rewards – including the Veteran mode. The first details of Call of Duty’s Raid series emerged during The Game Awards last week, as we reported earlier. The news came with a new trailer featuring a few familiar faces from the franchise.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II launched on Oct. 28 across all major platforms, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Battle.net and Steam. The launch was a record-breaking one for Infinity Ward across platforms, with huge player numbers.

Will you be taking part in the Raid series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below. For more on all things Call of Duty, including our glowing Modern Warfare II review, stay tuned right here at GameLuster.