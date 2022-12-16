Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Shipment Bug is Causing Major

The fan-favorite Shipment map is already causing major problems in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 due to a newly discovered bug. Shipment underwent various design changes for its Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 rendition while maintaining its signature routes for chaotic gunfights toward the map’s center.





The Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Reloaded update added the legendary Shipment map to the playlists on December 14. The update also introduced double XP and double weapon XP on December 15, allowing players to speed up their in-game progress in multiplayer during the holiday season. Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward are working on more updates for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 for 2023, which will most likely introduce balance changes and bug fixes alongside new seasonal content. Unfortunately, the newly added Shipment map is facing its own problems due to a persistent bug that directly affects the outcome of an online match.

The Modern Warfare 2 Reddit community have discovered a bug in Shipment that forces a team to spawn inside a red cargo container. The bug also causes the team to get stuck within the container if a player steps inside, allowing the enemy team to spawn trap players for the remaining duration of the online match. As a result, players within the community have advised each other to not step inside the red container at any point within a match to prevent others from being trapped within its confines. Since Shipment is a storied Call of Duty map, Modern Warfare 2 players in the community are not pleased by the bug’s effects in multiplayer matches.

The Shipment bug has caused frustration within the active Modern Warfare 2 community on social media and Reddit. Specifically, the bug brings attention to issues involving spawn points in Modern Warfare 2 and its lack of reliability. Simply stepping into the red container in Shipment drastically changes the complexion of an online match, causing an entire team to spawn within a tight space and ending enjoyment of the match for unlucky players.

Activision Blizzard and Infinity Ward have yet to address the player base about the Shipment bug. However, a hotfix is expected in the near future due to the negative impact the bug may cause on Shipment. Modern Warfare 2 will receive many more updates in 2023, and a bug of this magnitude should be addressed as quickly as possible.

The holiday season is in full swing, and Modern Warfare 2 players can expect festive decorations on Shipment on December 21. Before then, Infinity Ward needs to address the bug before it ruins the player experience on Shipment even further.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

