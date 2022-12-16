Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is Dropping the Ball With Combat Records

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 still doesn’t have Combat Records, and that’s hurting the experience for its most dedicated players. Call of Duty: Warzone 2 first launched last month and has been mostly well-received by the Call of Duty community. Many have hailed the game as a return to form for the Warzone battle royale, but others have taken issue with some of the game’s missing features.





Since launch, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has been missing some important features that players feel are integral to the game. One such feature is Combat Records, which keep track of players’ stats, like their K/D ratio, wins, losses, etc. Dedicated Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players want to rack up as many wins as possible for bragging rights if nothing else, but unfortunately, the feature has remained missing in action.

It was previously announced that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 would be getting Combat Records on December 14 as part of the big Season 01 Reloaded update. However, that came with a major caveat: it would not include any stats from the game’s release date. This meant that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 would only start tracking stats from the Season 01 Reloaded update onwards, which was upsetting news to dedicated fans who have been playing the game since launch.





Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Still Does Not Have Combat Records

No reason was given for this limitation, but it seems many Call of Duty: Warzone 2 fans would have been able to live with it as long as Combat Records were finally implemented on December 14. However, the Warzone 2 Season 01 Reloaded update came and went with no such feature being added. It was then announced that the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Combat Records feature would be coming at a later date. This time, the holdup was apparently “due to the accuracy of the data population.” To date, Combat Records are still not in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and no updated timetable has been revealed. It’s also unclear if any of the stats players are accruing since December 14 will be counted in the Combat Records when they are finally added to the game, whenever that may be.

While it may not seem like a big deal to some, Combat Records are hugely important for hardcore Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players that take the game seriously and want an accurate representation of how they’re performing. It not being in the game at launch was a big oversight, and the fact that it’s still not there is only making matters worse. Hopefully the feature comes soon so Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players can start getting credit for the victories they achieve in the battle royale.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is out now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

