Call of Duty Warzone 2 update reversed by Raven after just one

The latest Call of Duty Warzone 2 update stripped down the number of buy stations in the CoD battle royale game, making it harder to obtain the best Warzone 2 loadout. However, Raven Software, which co-develops Call of Duty with Infinity Ward and publisher Activision, has now reversed that update just one day after it went live, as Modern Warfare 2 season one Reloaded also brings sweeping changes to the immensely popular war shooter.

Grabbing the best Warzone 2 shotguns is already hard enough, as you need to save enough cash, then find a buy station to purchase one of the top primary weapons. The other option is a loadout drop, but that means waiting for the loadout events to begin during the third circle of the Warzone 2 map.

The latest Warzone 2 update originally lowered the number of buy stations across Al Mazrah, forcing players to rely more heavily on what they could scrounge from elsewhere in the environment, or from the bodies of downed enemies. Arriving on December 14, the update has now been reversed by Call of Duty co-developer Raven Software only a day later, which promises that buy stations and loadouts will now be easier to get than ever.

“Yesterday’s Warzone 2 update reduced the number of buy stations across Al Mazrah,” the developer writes. “A new update is now live that has doubled the average number of buy stations per match. Also, the loadout drop public event will occur during the second circle, one circle earlier than before.”

The changes come as the Modern Warfare 2 season one Reloaded update also rolls out across the new Call of Duty, bringing various weapon buffs and nerfs, as well as changes to XP tokens.

With buy stations more extant across the Warzone 2 map than ever before, and drops available earlier, it should be much easier to get your hands on the best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 loadout. You may also expect opponents to be more heavily armed, since extra buy stations and quicker drops make better guns more readily accessible. Watch your back.

We’d recommened the best Warzone 2 Kastov 762 loadout, if you want to earn yourself a battle royale victory. And if you need cash and loadouts, you’ll want to know how to get Warzone 2 black site keys. You’ll also need to find all the Warzone 2 strongholds and black sites, so you can fight your way to some valuable loot.