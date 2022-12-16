Camilla wears ‘not particularly expensive’ brooch- but still

Mr Stone commented: “Topaz is relatively abundant and can be found all over the world. As a result of this, it’s not particularly expensive. With this in mind, I’d estimate the piece to be worth £5,000.”

The Queen Consort owns quite a few pieces of the late Queen Mother’s jewellery collection.

One item Camilla is rarely seen without is her engagement ring from King Charles, and it’s difficult to miss the enormous diamond sparkling on her wedding finger.

The ring is one of the most extensive and expensive engagement rings in the Royal Family. When the then-Prince of Wales proposed to Camilla in 2005, he chose a ring with a special connection to the Royal Family.