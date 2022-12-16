Canary Islands beg EU to relax Brexit visa rules

The regional president of the Canary Islands has asked the European Union to let Britons remain longer than 90 days in a bid to boost the regional economy. Under current rules, British passport holders can only stay for 90 days within 180 before having to return to the UK.

But Ángel Victor Torres wants the bloc to change the rules as the seven Canary islands are classed as a peripheral zone thus qualifying for extra aid towards economic development.

Over 44,800 people who travel freely and work remotely – known as digital nomads – moved to the Canaries between January and November this year.

The largest groups of digital nomads are Germans (27 percent), Britons (12 percent) and Dutch nationals (10 percent).

Mr Torres told The i the current rule for Brits puts off digital nomads who want to stay longer or want to avoid visa red tape.